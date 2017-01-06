Mbanza Congo — A craft boat carrying 4.950 liters of alleged smuggled fuel was seized Tuesday by the National Police in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, said on Monday in Mbanza Congo, the spokesman of the corporation, chief-inspector Luis Bernardo.

Speaking to Angop, the Luís Bernardo said the boat was also carrying food products and was intercepted by police forces in the Santo António fluvial channel (Soyo) as it was approaching the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He added that during the festive period the national police recorded three cases of qualified smuggling and two cases of re-exportation of basic products, four more than in the same period of 2015.

The incidents, according to the chief-inspector, occurred at the border posts of Luvo (Mbanza Congo), Sumba, Luamba and Santo António (Soyo).