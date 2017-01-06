6 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Police Seize Boat With Alleged Smuggled Fuel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Congo — A craft boat carrying 4.950 liters of alleged smuggled fuel was seized Tuesday by the National Police in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, said on Monday in Mbanza Congo, the spokesman of the corporation, chief-inspector Luis Bernardo.

Speaking to Angop, the Luís Bernardo said the boat was also carrying food products and was intercepted by police forces in the Santo António fluvial channel (Soyo) as it was approaching the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He added that during the festive period the national police recorded three cases of qualified smuggling and two cases of re-exportation of basic products, four more than in the same period of 2015.

The incidents, according to the chief-inspector, occurred at the border posts of Luvo (Mbanza Congo), Sumba, Luamba and Santo António (Soyo).

Angola

Owners of Real Estate Flock to Urban Property Tax Payment

A daily average of 40 to 50 taxpayers have flocked on Monday to the 4th Tax Office of the General Tax Administration in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.