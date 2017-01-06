Namibia: Armed Robbers Run Amok

Armed robbers appear to have come back from the holidays broke and are trying hard to replenish their empty pockets.

Armed robbers have caused havoc this week leaving a Dorado Park family in Windhoek traumatised and a 34-year-old Otjiwarongo man nursing a gunshot wound sustained during a robbery.

The Dorado Park family said four robbers armed with pangas and firearms looted their house in the early hours of yesterday.

The unidentified men gained entry into the Libra Street property between 02h00 and 03h00 yesterday morning.

According to warrant officer Immanuel Lazarus, a police spokesperson, the robbers entered the house through an open window.

They then allegedly forced the owner to open the house safe, after which they left with two shotguns, a wedding ring, three laptops, four cellphones and cash to the amount of N$440.

Lazarus told The Namibian yesterday that the men then casually opened the house's front door and fled the scene.

By yesterday afternoon, the robbers had still not been apprehended, and none of the looted goods had been recovered. "The police investigation is continuing," Lazarus said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the left arm while trying to assist a bar attendant who was being robbed at Otjiwarongo early yesterday.

The incident happened at the Punyu Bar at about 05h00.

Head of police operations in the Otjozondjupa region, deputy commissioner Moses Khairabeb, told Nampa yesterday that the man who lives next to the bar tried to help the bar attendant upon hearing her screams. His name is known, but cannot be revealed as he is now a state witness in the case. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Khairabeb said the suspect forcefully gained entry into the sleeping quarters of the bar attendant, who was asleep at the time.

"Inside the room, the suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol, hit her and pointed it in her face, demanding money," the police officer stated.

The 26-year-old woman then allegedly led the suspect to the safe inside the bar, where an undisclosed amount of money from the previous night was kept.

No arrest has been made, and police investigations continue.

Armed robbers escaped with about N$7 000 from the Evale Mini Market in the Onyuulaye village on Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 03h00 at Onyuulaye in the Oshikoto Region.

Regional deputy commissioner, Naomi Katjiua told Nampa yesterday about three suspects armed with pistols broke into the room of an employee behind the mini market.

The employee is identified as 22-year-old Secilia Enkali.

"They kicked down the complainant's door while she was sleeping and demanded the keys to the safe and shop," Katjiua said.

She said after Enkali gave them the keys, the suspects tied her up with a cloth before locking her up inside the shop and fled with the money.

The deputy commissioner said the suspects fled by foot and no arrests have been made yet.

She added that the suspects also took the keys to the shop with them.

The owner of the shop has been informed and police investigations continue.

- Additional reporting by Nampa