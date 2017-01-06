Photo: Addis Fortune

The move proves nation's green growth strategy implementation

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said the Reppie Waste to Energy Facility is a tangible manifestation of country's move in building eco-friendly growth.

The president made the remark yesterday while visiting the facility under-construction at a cost of 95 million USD.

When sees completion, Reppie would be Africa's major waste-to-energy facility and expected to consume 1,400 tonnes of metropolis' waste a day and produce 185 Gega watt of electricity a year.

He said: " Reppie demonstrates economic progress Ethiopia has registered over the past years and it is the first of its kind not only in the country, but also in Africa. Even many developed countries do not have such facility."

Dr. Mulatu stated that the energy facility is also being built in line with Ethiopia's vision of realizing climate-friendly industrialization.

"We promised a unique approach of industrialization which differs from industrialized nations," he said, and explained as the country is exerting efforts to grow without harming the environment.

The president further stated that Reppie project is a proof to diversify energy development sources which also include water, geothermal, solar and wind.

Ethiopian Electric Power CEO Eng. Azeb Asnake said for her part the waste-to-energy facility has double edged importance, managing waste and generating energy.

According to the CEO, over 90 per cent of the construction of Reppie Wast- to-Energy Facility has already been completed and the remaining work is underway as per schedule. "The facility is expected to go operational in June 2017."

While the facility's cooler system is being fitted, other finishing tasks are also underway, she added.

Launched in September 2014, Reppie Waste-to-Energy facility has a capacity to generate 25 MW and could make over two million bulbs emit light, it was learnt.