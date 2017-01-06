Angola: United Methodist Church Holds Conference

Luanda — The United Methodist Church in Angola, annual western conference of Angola, will hold its thirty-second session on 11-15 January this year, in the city of Ndalatando, northern Cuanza Norte province.

According to a press release from the United Methodist Church that reached Angop on Thursday in Luanda, the religious event will be marked by the presence of international invited guests from Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the United States of America.

The forum, which will count on the participation of 750 guests and delegates from areas that make up the annual western conference of Angola, will take place under the central motto "Methodist people, open doors, open hearts and open minds", the document reads.

According to the report, the opening session will be presided over by the resident preacher of the Annual Western Conference of Angola, Gaspar João Domingos.