Namibia: 135 Nabbed Over Drugs

POLICE have arrested 135 people on drug-related charges during the festive season.

Commissioner and head of criminal investigations, general Maritz du Toit, told Nampa via email on Wednesday that the arrests were made between 1 November and 28 December.

The drugs seized include cannabis, Mandrax, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Du Toit said the confiscated drugs have a street value of N$6 million.

Those arrested include 120 Namibians, six Angolans, five Tanzanians, two South Africans, one Congolese and one Sudanese national.

"Most of the arrests were made in the Erongo, //Karas and Khomas regions," Du Toit said.

He said this year's arrest figure represented a decrease of 37 people, compared to the same period last year.

- Nampa