6 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Owners of Real Estate Flock to Urban Property Tax Payment

Luanda — A daily average of 40 to 50 taxpayers have flocked on Monday to the 4th Tax Office of the General Tax Administration in Talatona (Luanda), to pay the Urban Property Tax (IPU).

According to the deputy head of the Tax Office, Vanda Neto, the move is satisfactory and it predicted to register greater number in the coming days.

"The movement has been good, the taxpayers have been paying the tax, this to avoid fines and interest", she told Angop on Thursday.

The payment of the IPU-Property has been the most notorious in this Tax Office, according to Vanda Neto, who minimized the IPU-Income, taking into account the specificity of the contracts established with tenants of the real estate.

She called for the taxpayers to pay their taxes, thus preventing fines and interest that the legal regime provides.

The fine is thirty percent of the tax amount, according to Vanda Neto.

In this office, the process is also being marked by requests for registration of real estate by the owners.

