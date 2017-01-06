27 December 2016

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Extends Condolences On Passing of Prof Rok Ajulu

The African National Congress has learnt with sadness of the passing of Professor Rok Ajulu. A Kenyan internationalist, veteran of the struggles of the African people and husband to ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) Member and Minister of Human Settlements, Comrade Lindiwe Sisulu, Professor Ajulu passed away yesterday, 26 December following a long illness.

A staunch and committed supporter of the South African liberation movement, Professor Ajulu was a passionate, articulate and ardent advocate for the liberation and freedom of the South African people. An academic and political activist, Prof Ajulu gave true expression to pan Africanism and international solidarity; our struggle was undeniably enriched by his generosity, selflessness and sacrifices.

The African National Congress sends its most sincere condolences to Comrade Lindiwe Sisulu and the Ajulu family at large on the passing of this distinguished son of the African soil. Our hearts and thoughts are with them during this painful time.

