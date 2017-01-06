6 January 2017

Government of Mauritius

Mauritius: Rodrigues Regional Assembly Elections - Polling Day Fixed for February 12

The Rodrigues Regional Assembly elections will be held on Sunday 12 February 2017.

The President of the Republic, has on January 5 2017 issued writs of elections, following the dissolution of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly. The writs issued makes provision for the election of two members for each of the six local regions: La Ferme, Maréchal, St Gabriel, Baie aux Huîtres, Port Mathurin and Grande Montagne.

More than 28 000 voters in Rodrigues will be called to cast their votes.

The Nomination Day has been fixed for Saturday 21st January 2017. The last Rodrigues Regional Assembly elections were held on 5 February 2012.

