Algeria: 'Unknown' Parties Try to Destabilize the Country, Says Sellal

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal on Thursday stressed the imperative to preserve the country's stability that "some unknown parties" try to destabilize.

Speaking during a ceremony for the 2015 copyrights fee payments at the Culture Palace in Algiers, the Premier said that "unknown parties are behind the recent protests that occurred in some regions of the country, notably in Bejaia, and which try to destabilize the country."

In his first remarks since the outbreak of these protests, Sellal said that "Algeria is a stable country," and that "any attempts to destabilize it will not be successful," adding that these protests "are not related to the Arab Spring."

The State "will block any attempt aiming the destabilization of Algeria," he underscored.

Describing those incidents as "positive lessons" which will incite his government to work more, the minister welcomed the position taken by the Algerian youth and families, and the reactions of the organizations and the political parties-from all tendencies- which have shown "political maturity during these incidents."

He has also praised youth, notably the social media users, who "once again gave a strong lesson" in good citizenship.

Regarding the economic situation, the Prime Minister affirmed that the country "is going through a crucial economic situation", but "it is under control," he added.

In this regard, he reaffirmed "the commitments of the President of the Republic and the government to meet all the needs of the citizens."

Sellal underlined that the government "will not backtrack on the social achievement, as there is no other choices but "to continue to improve the situation," affirming that nearly 120,000 rent-purchase housing units (AADL) will be launched in 2017.

Last Monday, protests, marked by acts of violence, broke out in some parts of the country, due to rising prices of certain food products and services.