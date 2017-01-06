6 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Court Refers Two to Grand Mufti Over Violence Before U.S. Embassy in 2013

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — The Cairo Criminal Court referred two, out of 23 defendants, to the Grand Mufti to review death sentences handed to them over complicity in violence that erupted in front of the US embassy in 2013.

Consulting Egypt's Grand Mufti is a procedural step adopted in all cases which involve death sentences. The Mufti's rulings are not binding, yet it is customary for the court to adopt them.

The court has set Feb 7 to issue the verdict.

The defendants in the case stand accused of illegal assembly, exposing public peace to danger, premeditated murder, sabotaging public facilities, disrupting laws and acquiring weapons, among other charges.

The incident dates back to October 2013, when clashes erupted between former president Mohamed Mursi's supporters and security forces in front of the US embassy, following the dispersal of Rabaa and Nahda square sit-ins.

Both encampments were held in support of Mursi who was ousted by the military in July 2013 following protests against his rule.

Egypt

Egyptians Look to Sell Rift Valley Railways Stake

Egyptian investment firm Qalaa Holdings has confirmed that it is talking to several local and international investors as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.