South Africa: DA Condemns Islamophobic Hate Speech and Incitement

press release

The Democratic Alliance strongly condemns the Islamophobic message reportedly posted on Facebook by Liam Christian Ferreira. In his post, Mr Ferreira reportedly calls Muslims bastards and calls for the burning of Mosques.

This language has no place in our constitutional democracy, where the principles of freedom, equality and dignity are paramount. Furthermore, the incitement to burn down places of worship is a criminal act which should not be taken lightly.

The DA, as a party which upholds the Constitution and the rule of law, will be laying a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission and laying criminal charges with the South African Police Service against Mr Ferreira for investigation.

There is no place in a democratic society for bigotry and racism of any form. This goes against the values and principles protected in our Constitution and against the DA's core principles of Freedom, Fairness and Opportunity for All.

The fight against bigotry and racism requires all South Africans to unite in condemning the acts of the few people who seek to divide us.

We are better together, and must continue to work towards building a South Africa that is truly prosperous and united.

This is an ideal that the DA will work tirelessly towards, so that we honour Nelson Mandela's dream for a non-racial, non-sexist South Africa, that belongs to all who live in it.

Yusuf Cassim

Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Youth | Shadow Deputy Minister of Monitoring & Evaluation in the Presidency