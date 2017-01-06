6 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kalusha Snubs Kalaba for CAF Award - Votes SA-Based Players

By Peter Adamu

Celebrated Zambian soccer star and African football legend Kalusha Bwalya did not vote for Rainford Kalaba in the race for the CAF award for Best African Player based in Africa.

Zambianfootball.co.zm reports that according to details availed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Kalusha gave his first vote worth five points Zimbabwean Khama Billiat, while his second vote worth four points went to eventual winner Dennis Onyango with Kalaba getting paltry three points from the former Football Association of Zambia president.

Each member association had carried a vote for everyone of the five finalists with the highest vote weighing five points.

A panel of media experts as well as techincal and development comittee members which Kalusha is member of also carried a vote each.

The Zambian vote was carried by Wedson Nyirenda (or Honor Janzza) and they voted Kalaba (5), Billiat (4) and Onyango (3).

While the whole of Zambia rallied behind the Chipolopolo skipper, the 1988 African Footballer of the Year went for the Sundowns pair.

Kalaba has won both the CAF Super Cup and Confederation Cup in the 2016 season.

