Namibia: Probe Into Aviation Security Tender Continues

THE Anti Corruption Commission is still investigating the consideration to award the aviation security tender to British firm Westminster Aviation Security Services.

Nelius Becker, chief investigating officer at the ACC, told The Namibian yesterday that the investigation is still ongoing and that it would be concluded early this year.

The investigation came after The Namibian reported that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Westminster for the provision of aviation security services, covering a period of 25 years.

In addition to that, the director of the directorate of civil aviation (Namibia Civil Aviation Authority) Angeline Simana allegedly had her son's university fees paid off by the same British firm, which was at the same time being considered for the tender.

Simana denied this, and had shown various documents to support her claim at the time.

Safety and security minister Charles Namoloh and police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga had protested against the possible award to a British firm, saying putting the country's aviation security in the hands of a foreign company would jeopardise national security.

Since then, the ACC took up the case, and started investigating the manner in which the consideration to award the tender was handled.

Despite the ongoing investigations by the ACC, the NAC last year split the contract which was initially promised to Westminster as per memorandum of agreement signed, and went public to advertise for a local company to take over the surveillance of the airport.

Those implicated also include the works ministry's permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann, among other employees of the ministry.

Becker said the ACC's investigation is not only to see if there was any criminal activity, but to establish whether there was a situation where bribery might have occurred.

"Our investigation does not stop because of any changes that may have come after we started investigating. We have to look at the very beginning, and at what exactly happened," he noted.