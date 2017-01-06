Sudan Security Stops Vigil for Detained Activist

Khartoum / Mecca — A vigil carried out by the families and supporters of detainees in front of the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Khartoum was dispersed by the same security forces on Thursday morning.

The protesters demanded the release of prominent human rights activist Dr. Mudawi Ibrahim, his chauffeur Adam El Sheikh and his accountant Nora Obeid, who have been held incommunicado at the NISS headquarters since 7 December 2016. Charges against them are unknown.

Ibrahim's wife, journalist Sabah Mohamed Adam, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that the vigil had lasted for ten minutes when security agents broke up the gathering. "They used force to break us up and tore up the banners, which carried slogangs to demand Mudawi's release.

"Their families have not been allowed to visit them and aren't informed about the reasons of their detention."

After the vigil Mohamed Adam submitted a memorandum to the Sudanese Commission on Human Rights about the arrest of her husband. The memo states that the commission has a week to respond before the demonstration against the detention "escalate". "I'm concerned about his health in detention and that he might be tortured."

Dr. Ibrahim, a Professor of Engineering at the University of Khartoum, was detained, together with his driver, Adam El Sheikh, from the campus on 7 December. Nora Obeid was detained on 13 December. She works as an accountant at Dr Ibrahim's Lamda Engineering Company.

Dr. Ibrahim is known as the founder and former director of the Sudan Social Development Organization (SUDO), which works on human rights as well as water, sanitation and health.

Journalist detained in Saudi Arabia

Sudanese activist and journalist Aladin El Defina has been detained by Saudi authorities, leaving his family concerned over his whereabouts and safety. In a statement to the press, the family said to fear the prospect of Defina's deportation to Sudan - "which represents a danger to him".

Security agents in Saudi Arabia raided Defina's residence in Mecca on 27 December and took him to an unknown destination.

There are many indicators showing an attempt by the Sudanese authorities, especially the security apparatus, to deport him to Sudan, according to the statement. "His deportation to Sudan represents a physical and mental danger to him, as he will not be immune from torture and possibly physical elimination by NISS."