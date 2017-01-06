6 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested in Musina Following Kidnapping

An Intelligence Driven Operation was conducted by the Crime Intelligence, Makhado K9 Unit and Makhado ClusterTask Team at Musina town following a kidnapping incident which occurred at Beitbridge Border Post in the Musina Policing area.

It is alleged that the victim was on her way to Polokwane, where her husband is working, but on the way she was kidnapped and taken to a house in Musina where she was kept. The husband was phoned and told to deposit R400-00 for her release at a shop in Musina. The Police was notified and they reacted swiftly to trace the suspects and rescue the victim. Four suspects, aged between 24 to 39 years, were arrested.

During this operation, the following items were recovered:

Vehicle used in the commission of the crime

Cellphone

Okapi knife.

The suspects will appear before the Musina Magistrate Court soon and Police investigations are still continuing.

