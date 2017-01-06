South Africa: MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe - Announcement of 2016 Limpopo Matric Examination Results

Speech by Limpopo MEC for Education Mr Ishmael Kgetjepe during the announcement of the 2016 matric examination results, 05 January 2017, Bolivia Lodge, Polokwane, Limppopo
I greet you all and receive compliments of the new season.
Let me take this opportunity to welcome my special guests in the audience, one such guest is Khutso Mamabolo from Mountain View Secondary, who participated in the SABC reality show, called Future Leaders and asked MTN foundation to build his school a Multi - Media Centre. We also have with us our 2015 star educators, who represented Limpopo at the 16th National Teaching Awards, they are Ms Mabore Lekalakala from Toronto Primary, Ms Koena Mojela from Rev M.P Malatjie Primary, and Ms Koena Letsoalo from Maune Primary. My last guest, certainly not the least, is a learner I met when we were doing house visit during the World Aids Day at Mohlaba Willem village. Honourable Premier, when I asked her what we can assist her with, she responded and specifically asked me to be her mentor. Her name is Tlangelani Benice Mabasa and be assured Benice, that the mentoring has begun.
Programme director, we have assembled here today on a matter of utmost provincial and societal significance. We are gathered here to announce to the people of Limpopo how our beloved children, entrusted to us, by parents and guardians, across the length and breadth of our province, have fared in the 2016 National Senior Certificate examination. This is a special occasion precisely because we recognize that the National Senior Certificate results are an important indicator of the quality of our provincial education system. It is this feedback that tells us a story of where we are and where we need to be in the delivery of quality education to the children of this province.
People of this province rightly and rightfully take great interest in the performance of our learners in general and in particular the grade 12 learners and it is this very interest that should remind us that education is everybody's business and indeed a societal matter. As the Greek Philosopher, Aristotle puts it "Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in adversity" Every society need this ornament and refuge. It is in this regard that each and every person in society must be a stakeholder in education and our actions should support the protection and promotion of teaching and learning at all times. Education is important for many families. The schools children go to, the skills they get; they are many families' ticket to success.
The sixth Chancellor of the University of California, Linda Katehi says in this regard: "When it comes to being an architect of change, I do not know any more effective blueprint than education". It is education that has a crucial role to play in realizing the noble objectives of our democracy on matters contained in our constitution, the National Development Plan Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goal four, which is all about ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.
We are encouraged that in the two decade since the adoption of our Constitution, we are still working together to give effect to the right to basic education, as if it were proclaimed yesterday. We must work together in the next decade to protect this crucial right and freedom, because the adoption of our constitution was a culmination of decades of struggles waged by our people. As the 20th President of United States of America, James Abram Garfield once said: "Next in importance to freedom and justice is popular education, without which neither freedom nor justice can be permanently maintained"
In many ways than one, today signifies our commitment to advance the values of education that are central to our liberation as individuals, as a province and a nation. It is in this regard that we cannot ignore the role of various education stakeholders and we shall as we have done in the past, secure the full undivided commitment of such partners, which include traditional leaders, religious leaders, teacher unions, school governing body associations representing parents, learner organizations and the community at large. We must do so because a child educated only at school, is an uneducated child. We must not be afraid to ask our children what is in their life's blueprint, for our learners will not be able to construct their lives without a solid sound blueprint. We are encouraged that the private sector has also taken it upon themselves to take sheer interest in the education.
This is a responsibility we must take very seriously if indeed our agenda is to leave behind a lasting legacy of change and quality education that our people can be proud of. It is in this regard that we must improve on our processes every year for us to build a strong culture of service and dedication to the people we serve.
Today's announcement confirms yet again our commitment to advance the values of education. It says to us it is not enough simply to have access to education but the provision must be excellent too. We need to ensure that it is not just access to education we offer, but access to quality education. It cannot be right that in 2016, children's educational outcomes are in part, determined by where they live.
We know that the 2016 academic journey has been long and hard, at times beset by various challenges. I must indicate here that the issues of textbooks and other teaching and learning material are a thing of the past and all that we need to enforce and ensure is that teaching and learning takes place in our school from the beginning of the school year. Our attention must shift to other areas of concern that will assist in the bettering the outcomes.
We were saddened to witness teaching and learning in 73 of our primary and secondary schools in Vhembe district, brought to a halt as a result of the Vuwani protests. During these unforeseen and unfortunate disruptions, we worked around the clock, in collaboration with all stakeholders, to try and ensure that all is not lost under the circumstances that caught us in the crossfire. Normally camps for grade 12 are organized in winter and summer seasons to further prepare learners for their exams but we had to set up camps for normal teaching and learning for our grade 12 learners to catch up on the lost time. We also provided additional study material because we knew that our learners were unfortunate victims and for them to lose a year, it will one year too many. Today, however is a real testimony that our learners have courageously battled all these wars and managed to sit for their exams like other learners in the province.
Programme director, in this regard, we appreciate the efforts of teachers and learners in schools throughout the province. Their hard work, commitment and exceptional ability to bring about educational outcomes for young people represent our educational treasures. There can be no doubt that high quality teaching is essential to improving pupils' outcomes. Excellent leadership is also key because it boosts performance and functionality in schools. That is why getting great teachers and leaders where they are most needed is our absolute priority in order to drive up standards. We have in this regard unlocked a backlog of posts for principals, deputy principals and head of departments that occurred for a long time due to attempts by interventions teams to stabilize compensation of employees budget. We have advertised and appointed them, some started later last year while others will be at their stations as we start this academic year. These are the people who must tell us what happens in the classroom, whether a teacher is in school on time, in class on time and, teaching as expected.
We also recognize that schools find it frustrating if they cannot secure the talent they rightly expect and we are responding in all these crucial regards. It is an accepted fact that no education system can perform better than the quality of its teacher cadre and as such our teacher development programmes must move with the modern times of teaching and learning. We are also tackling the workload so teachers and school leaders will have time to focus on what really matters, focusing on high quality teaching and delivering educational outcomes. A team of officials has been assembled to pay special attention to underperforming schools across the province as per the Academic Performance Improvement Plan. We expect all schools to perform above the national norm of 60%.
Premier, the class of 2016 was the third Grade 12 cohort to write final examinations under the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS). Unlike the cohort of 2015, the class of 2016 did not see a significant increase in the number of candidates who wrote the examinations (the increase was only by 232 candidates). We must indicate that, apart from the leakage of the Mathematics Paper 2 question paper, with a limited spread, we ran a successful examination. Results for the implicated learners in Giyani High School will be withheld as investigations are ongoing. We have also blocked results of two independent schools, namely New Era in Vhembe District and High Quality in Mopani District. In cases where law enforcement agencies have been roped in, we must allow the law to take its course.
We appeal to our learners and principals not to engage in acts of dishonesty, and where they are discovered, we encourage them to report as was the case in Giyani High School. We urge our people and those involved in the running of examination not to compromise the integrity or credibility of our examinations.
Programme Director, the number of learners who sat for the National Senior Certificate in 2016 is 101 807. Of the 101 807 learners, 63 595 achieved the National Senior Certificate qualification. 18 762 learners achieving bachelor passes, 23 544 diplomas, 21 281 higher certificate, 7 National Senior Certificate and 1 Endorsed National Senior Certificate. This performance translates to 62.5% provincial pass rate and depicts a 3.4 % decline on the 2016 grade 12 pass rate.
This pass rate includes progressed learners. Without progressed learners, the provincial pass rate is 68.2%, which translates to an improvement of 2.3%. It must be indicated that 22 256 learners were progressed from Grade 11 in 2015 to the 2016 Grade 12 class. Of this number, 15 949 learners wrote the examinations; 366 achieved bachelors, 1 680 Diplomas, 2 962 Higher Certificate and 1 NSC pass, translating into 5 009 progressed candidates who passed the NSC.
Having painted this picture, allow me Premier, to present the National Senior Certificate (NSC) awards for the 2016 academic year.
Categories to be awarded
1. Top three districts
This category recognizes the three best performing districts in terms of the overall percentage pass. Their ranking from position three to one is as follows:
Position
District
Wrote
Passed
Pass %
3
Waterberg
7 730
5 034
65.1%
2
Mopani
18 833
12 367
65.7%
1
Vhembe
25 544
17 968
70.3%
The performance of the remaining districts is as follows:
Position
District
Wrote
Passed
Pass %
4
Capricorn
27 261
16 592
60.9%
5
Sekhukhune
22 439
11 634
51.8%
We congratulate Vhembe for remaining the best performing district given the disruptions they experienced last year in the Vuwani area and for being the best district in the past two years. Capricorn has, in these results, dropped from position three (3) to position four (4) with Sekhukhune remaining at number five. In 2015 we had Waterberg and Sekhukhune districts underperforming, but in 2016 we remain with Sekhukhune being the underperformer. Besides Vhembe District, which had its set of challenges, the Minister and I spent most of our time in these two districts. As a result, Waterberg has picked up by 7% and need to do more in 2017. Obviously we have to provide more support for Sekhukhune District to respond to the interventions we have put in place.
2. Top Circuit per District
This category recognises the top performing circuit per district. Only circuits which have 500 or more candidates who sat for grade 12 NSC Examinations are considered. These circuits obtained the highest percentage pass within their respective districts:
District
Circuit
Waterberg
Potgietersrus
Capricorn
Bahlaloga
Mopani
Rakwadu
Vhembe
Vhuronga 1
Sekhukhune
Groblersdal
3. Top Circuit in the Province
This category recognises the circuit with a minimum of 500 candidates who wrote and the highest percentage pass. This circuit had 757 candidates who wrote, 615 passed with a pass percentage of 81.2%. The circuit is in Vhembe District, and it is none other than Vhuronga 1. The circuit performed exceptionally well despite its schools having lost valuable teaching and learning time due to the Vuwani unrests.
The other top circuits in their respective districts have performed as follows:
District
Circuit
Wrote
Achieved
Pass%
Waterberg
Potgietersrus
674
533
79.1%
Capricorn
Bahlaloga
831
654
78.7%
Mopani
Rakwadu
1 269
1 024
80.7%
Sekhukhune
Groblersdal
920
640
69.6%
Let it be noted that Vhuronga 2 and Hlanganani North circuits, whose schools were also affected by the Vuwani unrests performed above the national norm of 60%.
4. Public Schools that obtained 100% overall pass
In this category, schools with 50 or more candidates who have achieved a 100% pass are recognized. The schools are:
District
Circuit
School
Wrote
Achieved
% Achieved
Capricorn
Magatle
Sethwethwa Secondary
63
63
100%
Sekhukhune
Groblersdal
Hoërskool Ben Viljoen
119
119
100%
Sekhukhune
Phokoane
Moreko Secondary
134
134
100%
Vhembe
Vhuronga 1
Edison Nesengani Secondary
73
73
100%
Waterberg
Potgietersrus
Waterberg High
117
117
100%
Waterberg
Thabazimbi
Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer
144
144
100%
Edison Nesengani in Vhembe District is one of the schools that benefited from our matric camps organized for Vuwani learners. There are 24 other public schools across the Province that achieved 100% passes, with fewer than 50 candidates who wrote.
We are disturbed by the schools that obtained a zero percent pass rate in 2016. In 2015, the province had Naka Mmakgomo which achieved zero percent. In 2016 we have two schools in Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts that have achieved a zero percent pass rate. The schools are Nokanantswana (Bakone Circuit) and Makidi Secondary (Mabulane Circuit) respectively.
5. 20 Best Performing Public Schools in terms of number of Bachelor Passes
This category recognises performances of schools in terms of bachelor passes. These schools must have presented 50 candidates or more. The schools and their performances are:
Position
Wrote
Bachelor
District
Circuit
School
20
357
88
Vhembe
Nzhelele West
Patrick Ramaano Secondary
19
178
89
Capricorn
Lebopo
St Bede's Senior Secondary
18
119
93
Sekhukhune
Groblersdal
Hoërskool Ben Viljoen
17
144
96
Waterberg
Thabazimbi
Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer
16
223
97
Vhembe
Malamulele North East
Jim Chavani High
14
476
98
Capricorn
Mankweng
Makgoka High
14
262
98
Mopani
Manombe
Risinga High
13
195
104
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Taxila Combined
11
386
111
Capricorn
Lebowakgomo
Derek Kobe Senior Secondary
11
171
111
Mopani
Tzaneen
Merensky High School
10
179
116
Mopani
Tzaneen
Hoërskool Ben Vorster
9
346
118
Mopani
Rakgwadu
Modubatse Secondary
8
231
129
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Capricorn High
7
255
138
Vhembe
Malamulele Central
E P P Mhinga Secondary
6
364
152
Vhembe
Tshinane
Tshivhase Secondary
5
295
160
Vhembe
Mvudi
Thohoyandou Secondary
4
265
167
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
6. Most improved public school per district
This category recognises schools that have shown continuous improvement from 2014 to 2016. In this category 50 or more candidates wrote examinations. "Most improved" refers to the school that has shown the highest margin of improvement between 2014 and 2016 in a particular district.
District
Circuit
CentreName
2014 Pass%
2015 Pass%
2016% Pass
Waterberg
Mahwelereng
Ebenezer Secondary
62.0
69.9
83.2
Capricorn
Vlakfontein
Nkgopoleng Bakone
83.9
92.2
97.6
Vhembe
Sibasa
Guvhukuvhu Secondary
50.0
69.5
79.5
Mopani
Xihoko
Gwambeni High
47.6
73.4
88.9
Sekhukhune
Phokoane
Maserumule
38.9
63.0
74.4
7. Most improved public school in the Province
The most improved school in the Province recorded a margin of 41.2% between 2014 and 2016. The school is from Xihoko circuit in Mopani District. It is none other than Gwambeni High.
The other most improved schools per district recorded the following margins between 2014 and 2016:
School
Improvement
Ebenezer Secondary
21.2%
Nkgopoleng Bakone Secondary
13.7%
Guvhukuvhu Secondary
29.5%
Maserumule Secondary
35.5%
8. Top 3 Independent schools
This category recognises schools that obtained the most bachelor passes. Each of these schools must have a minimum of 50 or more candidates that wrote examinations.
Position
Wrote
Bachelor
District
Circuit
School
3
83
81
Mopani
Nkowankowa
St George College
2
118
92
Mopani
Mańombe
Nkwangulatilo Education Centre
1
603
277
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Northern Academy
Congratulations to these 3 Independent Schools for their achievements.
9. Top 3 candidates from Independent Schools
For candidates to qualify for this category, they should have obtained the minimum of 60% in the best six (6) subjects excluding Life Orientation plus bachelor pass.
Position
Total Best 6
District
Circuit
School
Surname
Names
3
1 649
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Northern Academy
Ledwaba
Mpho John
2
1 667
Sekhukhune
Tubatse
Calvin Combined
Maphanga
Siphiwe Pleasure
1
1 702
Mopani
Nkowankowa
St George College
Mabuza
Minkateko Cindy
10. Top public Special School
This category recognises the best performing Public Special School in terms of overall pass percentage.
Wrote
Bachelor
% Pass
District
Circuit
School
9
6
100
Vhembe
Soutpansberg East
Rivoni School for the Blind
Ladies and gentlemen, the school had three (3) candidates who participated in the National Awards hosted by the Minister yesterday.
11. Top Candidate from Special Public Schools
This category recognises a candidate from special schools who obtained a minimum of 900 aggregate from six (6) best subjects excluding Life Orientation:
Total Marks : 1 464
District : Vhembe
Circuit : Soutpansberg East
School : Rivoni School for the Blind
Gender : Male
Learner : Nyathi Zacharia
Ladies and gentlemen, Zacharia Nyathi is one of the candidates invited by the Minister as one of the top achievers for the National Awards held yesterday.
12. Best teachers in selected subjects
This category recognises teachers who have passed 50 candidates or more at 60% and above in the following subjects: Accounting, Agricultural Sciences, Business Studies, Economics, English First Additional Language, Geography, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Physical Sciences.
These awards will be received by the teachers themselves:
District
School
Teacher
Subject
Number Achieved at 60% and above
Capricorn
Dendron Secondary
Molepo MJ
Seshibe MG
Accounting
69 out of 109 candidates
Capricorn
Dendron Secondary
Molepo MJ
Seshibe MG
Mathopa TJ
Madibana ME
Economics
52 out of 215 candidates
Vhembe
Mbilwi Secondary
Rasikhanya FI
Nemakhavhani MS
English First Additional Language
308 out of 385 candidates
Vhembe
Mbilwi Secondary
Makhuvha NS
Masutha M
Geography
148 out of 410 candidates
Vhembe
Mbilwi Secondary
Lidzhade NC
Mulovhedzi EK
Nedawaila TJ
Life Sciences
107 out of 410 candidates
Vhembe
Mbilwi Secondary
Sikhitha NR
Suresan R
Mathematics
120 out of 407 candidates
Capricorn
Hoërskool Pietersburg
Hageman Rita
Mathematical Literacy
122 out of 133 candidates
Vhembe
Mbilwi Secondary
Sankaran B
Rumhungwe LK
Physical Sciences
122 out of 407 candidates
Ladies and gentlemen, our Teacher Development programme focusing particularly on Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Accounting is yielding the desired outcomes. The 2016 results have shown improvement of 1.8% in Mathematics, 2.7% in Physical Sciences and 9.7% in Accounting. We must build on this performance moving forward.
13. Club 100
Schools qualify for this prestigious national award when they pass 100 learners or more in Mathematics at 50% or more. The schools are
Wrote
Pass 50% or more
District
Circuit
School
266
134
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
407
206
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
315
157
Vhembe
Tshilamba
Thengwe Secondary
In 2015, we had Mbilwi and Thengwe as the only two schools in this category. We welcome Dendron back to this prestigious club, as it featured in 2014 together with Mbilwi and Thengwe.
14. Club 100 Mathematics and Physical Sciences
This category recognises public schools that pass 100 candidates or more in Mathematics at 50% and above, plus 100 candidates or more in Physical Sciences at 50% and above.
Subject
Wrote
Passed
District
Circuit
School
Mathematics
266
134
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
Physical Sciences
208
136
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
Mathematics
407
206
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Physical Sciences
407
184
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Mathematics
315
157
Vhembe
Tshilamba
Thengwe Secondary
Physical Sciences
264
159
Vhembe
Tshilamba
Thengwe Secondary
15. 30 best performing candidates from public schools
For candidates to qualify for this category, they should have obtained the minimum 60% in six (6) best subjects and have obtained a bachelor pass. This category excludes Life Orientation.
Position
Total best Subjects
District
Circuit
School Name
Candidate Surname
First Names
30
1 650
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Mudanalwo
Nakisani Monalisa
30
1 650
Vhembe
Malamulele Central
E P P Mhinga Secondary
Baloyi
Hlavutelo Tracy
29
1 651
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Taxila Combined
Mamabolo
Tebogo Makana Enos
28
1 653
Vhembe
Tshilamba
Matavhela Secondary
Mudau
Ammbonaho Pfariso
25
1 654
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Rivombo
Risuna Rebecca
25
1 654
Vhembe
Mutshindudi
Gumani Technical
Muebi
Mukhethwa Lucky
25
1 654
Sekhukhune
Tubatse
Mmiditsi Secondary
Mkhondo
Anastacia
24
1 657
Capricorn
Mphahlele
Kgagatlou Secondary
Mphahlele
Bokang Mankgatleng
23
1 660
Vhembe
Mvudi
Thohoyandou Secondary
Managa
Mueledzi Felicity
22
1 665
Vhembe
Mudaswali
Mphalaleni Secondary
Rammbuda
Thifhidzi Khwathelani
21
1 669
Mopani
Tzaneen
Hoërskool Ben Vorster
Nortje
Abel Hermanus
20
1 671
Mopani
Tzaneen
Merensky High School
Stevens
Michelle Rose-Marie
18
1 672
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Hoërskool Pietersburg
Geddes
Ro-Ayne Elizabeth
18
1 672
Vhembe
Tshilamba
Thengwe Secondary
Matibe
Imbelani
17
1 676
Vhembe
Soutpansberg East
Litshovhu Secondary
Netshivhangani
Andani
16
1 680
Waterberg
Nylstroom
Hoërskool Nylstroom
Pretorius
Christiaan Frederik Swart
14
1 681
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Hoërskool Pietersburg
De Lange
Marli
14
1 681
Vhembe
Mvudi
Thohoyandou Technical High
Maluleke
Dylan Hlamulo
13
1 682
Vhembe
Tshinane
Tshivhase Secondary
Madiba
Nyandano
11
1 684
Waterberg
Thabazimbi
Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer
Pauw
Lesne Shae
11
1 684
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
Moremi
Karabo
10
1 691
Mopani
Manombe
Risinga High
Mabasa
Duncan Xihlovo
9
1 692
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Nenungwi
Ankonisaho
8
1 696
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Kirui
Gerald Kipruto
7
1 702
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Masutha
Thendo Yeolaine
5
1 712
Vhembe
Malamulele North East
Jim Chavani High
Matiane
Talenta
5
1 712
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Ramagoma
Mpho
4
1 718
Waterberg
Nylstroom
Hoërskool Nylstroom
Frey
Elizza
The top three (3) candidates in the province will be pronounced later on in this presentation.
It is important to note that of the 31 candidates in this category, 19 are females (61.3%), while only 12 (38.7%) are males. Even in 2015, this category was dominated by female candidates.
16. Top candidates per subject
This category recognises candidates who obtained the highest marks at level 7. That is, at 80% and above in selected or gateway subjects.
Languages
Final Mark
Subject
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
273
Afrikaans Home Language
Waterberg
Ellisras
Hoërskool Ellisras
Emslie
Barbara
286
English First Additional Language
Waterberg
Nylstroom
Hoërskool Nylstroom
Frey
Elizza
274
English Home Language
Sekhukhune
Groblersdal
Hoërskool Ben Viljoen
Joseph
Leon Liju
289
Sepedi Home Language
Capricorn
Dimamo
Boshego High
Dikgale
Mamoteka Roselyn
278
Tshivenda Home Language
Vhembe
Mvudi
Thohoyandou Secondary
Mulovhedzi
Tovhowani
277
Xitsonga Home Language
Vhembe
Malamulele North East
Jim Chavani High
Chauke
Nhlamulo Boyd
Technology Subjects
Final Mark
Subject
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
284
Civil Technology
Vhembe
Mvudi
Thohoyandou Technical
Maluleke
Dylan Hlamulo
296
Computer Applications Technology
Waterberg
Nylstroom
Hoërskool Nylstroom
Frey
Elizza
266
Electrical Technology
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Tom Naude Technical
Britz
Jan Arnoldus
289
Engineering Graphics and Design
Vhembe
Mutshindudi
Gumani Technical High
Muebi
Mukhethwa Lucky
289
Engineering Graphics and Design
Mopani
Tzaneen
Hoërskool Ben Vorster
Nortje
Abel Hermanus
289
Information Technology
Vhembe
Soutpansberg East
Louis Trichardt High
Desai
Kunj Rakesh
257
Mechanical Technology
Capricorn
Moletjie
Kabela Secondary
Mabala
Mokgadi Vincent
Gateway Subjects
Final Mark
Subject
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
270
Agricultural Sciences
Capricorn
Vlakfontein
Nkgopoleng Bakone
Modikoa
Nkoe Zebulon
298
Business Studies
Vhembe
Tshinane
Tshivhase Secondary
Makumbani
Mashila
292
Economics
Capricorn
Kgakotlou
Gerson Ntjie Secondary
Sekgobela
Sally Sefisha
282
History
Waterberg
Thabazimbi
Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer
Pauw
Lesne Shae
297
Life Sciences
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Masutha
Thendo Yeolaine
277
Mathematical Literacy
Vhembe
Malamulele East
Dlamani High
Nemauluma
Lecon
17. Learners who obtained total marks in content subjects
Ladies and gentlemen, I now announce learners who obtained 300 out of 300 in gateway content subjects.
300/300 in ONE (1) Subject:
300/300 in Geography
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
Vhembe
Tshinane
Tshivhase Secondary
Nemavhadwe
Malamba
300/300 in Mathematics
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
Vhembe
Vhumbedzi
Milton Mpfumedzeni
Ralukake
Tshililo
Vhembe
Mvudi
Thohoyandou Secondary
Mulovhedzi
Tovhowani
Vhembe
Hlanganani Central
Khomanani High
Rivombo
Vutivi Perseverance
300/300 in Physical Sciences
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
Mopani
Man'ombe
Giyani High
Chauke
Ntsako Osborne
300/300 in Accounting
District
Circuit
Centre Name
Surname
Names
Waterberg
Potgietersrus
Hoërskool Piet Potgieter
Nailana
Mashadi Suzan
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
Mamabolo
Mushi Mahlatse
Capricorn
Bochum East
Dendron Secondary
Selomo
Karabo Geraldine
Capricorn
Vlakfontein
Nkgopoleng Bakone Secondary
Mahlong
Tokelo Thaloki
Vhembe
Malamulele Central
E P P Mhinga Secondary
Baloyi
Vutivi Emeldah
Vhembe
Malamulele Central
E P P Mhinga Secondary
Chavalala
Sagwadi
Vhembe
Tshinane
Tshivhase Secondary
Makumbani
Mashila
Mopani
Nkowankowa
St George College
Mabuza
Minkateko Cindy
Sekhukhune
Mmashadi
St. Mark's Comprehensive
Rangoaga
Marvin
300/300 in TWO (2) Subjects
The learners presented in this category obtained 300 out of 300 in two (2) subjects:
300/300 in Mathematics and Accounting
District
Circuit
School
Surname
Names
Vhembe
Mudaswali
Mphalaleni Secondary
Rammbuda
Thifhidzi Khwathelani
300/300 in Mathematics and Physical Sciences
District
Circuit
School
Surname
Names
Mopani
Man'ombe
Risinga High
Mabasa
Duncan Xihlovo
18. Top three public schools in the Province in terms of Bachelor Passes
This category caters for top three schools in the Province with 50 or more candidates and in terms of bachelor passes.
Position
Wrote
Bachelor
District
Circuit
School
3
250
188
Capricorn
Pietersburg
Hoërskool Pietersburg
2
367
196
Vhembe
Tshilamba
Thengwe Secondary
1
406
220
Vhembe
Sibasa
Mbilwi Secondary
Congratulations to these schools that continue to make us proud.
19. Top three learners in the Province
This category recognises learners who obtain a minimum of 60% in six (6) subjects and a bachelor pass, excluding Life Orientation. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to present to you the top three (3) learners in the Province.
Position 3:
Total Marks Obtained : 1 721
District : Sekhukhune
Circuit : Groblersdal
School : Hoërskool Ben Viljoen
Gender : Male
Learner : Joseph Leon Liju
Position 2:
Total Marks Obtained : 1 727
District : Vhembe
Circuit : Mvudi
School : Thohoyandou Secondary
Gender : Female
Learner : Mulovhedzi Tovhowani
Position 1:
Total Marks Obtained : 1 740
District : Vhembe
Circuit : Tshinane
School : Tshivhase Secondary
Gender : Female
Learner : Nemavhadwe Malamba
Ladies and gentlemen, two of the top three learners, namely, Mulovhedzi Tovhowani and Nemavhadwe Malamba together with 10 other candidates from the Province were invited yesterday by the Minister for the National Awards as top achievers. Out of 27 nominees for the National Awards, Limpopo was represented by 12 candidates. They are Mabasa Xihlovo Duncan from Risinga High, Karabo Moremi from Dendron High, Mokhondo Annastacia from Mmiditsi Secondary, Madiba Nyandano from Tshivhase High, Matiane Talenta from Jim Chavani, Ramagoma Mpho and Masutha Thendo both from Mbilwi High, as well as Nyathi Zacharia, Malungane Hlulani and Mudau Ehodia from Rivoni School for the Blind. These candidates were top achievers in different categories determined by the Minister of Basic Education. They took position 1 in five (5) out of nine (9) categories that the Minister recognized at the National Awards. We heartily congratulate your achievements. You have made Limpopo proud.
20. MEC Special Award to the Best Principal in the Province
This category recognises the best performing principal as informed by the number of bachelor passes in a particular school. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the best principal in 2016. He is none other than Mr. Lidzhade N.C. of Mbilwi High School, Sibasa Circuit in Vhembe District.
To demonstrate our seriousness about improving state of affairs, we call on all of us to participate fully in efforts to liberate ourselves from conditions that hinder the flowering of our education in the province. We must double our efforts and be serious about empowering children by continuously improving their access to quality education which will ultimately or in the end open doors to jobs and further qualification. There has to be quality in both teaching as well as learning in our schools. This implies leadership and responsibility from the district managers to our educators for successful implementation of all our plans in order for us to keep moving strength to strength.
Premier, allow me to say a few words to our learners who may not have achieved their goals this time around. We know that receiving poor results or inadequate marks to facilitate a specific course of tertiary study may be a huge stress for some, and for others merely disappointing. We encourage you to try again and know that we do not always succeed the first time around. There are many options available for you going forward and there is always a second chance to support learners who have not been able to meet the NSC requirements. There are eight (8) second chance matric centres in the province at no cost with proper support packages. We encourage you to find out from your respective schools exactly what your results are and make use of those chances through hard work and commitment.
We are grateful first and foremost to Premier Mathabatha, who is with us today to congratulate our achievers and encourage all those that fell short. Your words of encouragement today will serve as a source of inspiration and will certainly go a long a way in propelling us in the right direction.
We also express our gratitude to the examination team, who ensured that challenges that we experienced during the examination period were dealt with swiftly and professionally so that we have a successful examination process in Limpopo.
Our Head of Department, we thank you for your determination, and dedication that you have exhibited as you led your team of staff members within the department. You have been an inspiration to all and for that we are very grateful.
Our thanks also go to our teachers and principals who are valiant defenders of our public education for working relentlessly to ensure that these learners' dreams are realized. Without a doubt, we could not have done it without you and we know we cannot do it alone. Year in and year out, you show your commitment and dedication to your jobs and the children that you teach even under the most unpalatable conditions and circumstances.
Our parents across the province have also been on our side showing interest and support in the education of their children. Our sincere appreciation goes to you. Positive parental involvement is a key ingredient of any good education system the world over. We thank you because we know that without your efforts and your contribution, we would as a sector struggle to achieve the desired results that will make us a force to be reckoned with in the country.
We are equally grateful and even more to all of you who from time to time volunteer your time, skills and dedication to the education of children of this province. We thank all those who serve on school governing bodies by ensuring that our schools are run and governed properly. Such a support demonstrates that our children are served in a best way by constructive contributions and engagements from all sectors.
Many thanks go to the all the leaders of our teacher organizations and workers 'unions operating within the education sector. The continued support we get from members of the provincial legislature cannot be left unmentioned. We thank you very much and we must continue to engage and consult consistently on matters of interest for the sake of our learners. We know that through a constructive approach, we can make a very important difference to the education and lives of children of this province.
Premier, we are moving forward because we cannot put at risk the future of this country and as such it cannot be business as usual in basic education. All successful nations invest in education and we want young South Africans to compete strongly with the best in the world. We are willing to put in place measures that will ensure we work hard towards our target. We will tighten monitoring and support systems in order to achieve our strategic objectives. We cannot afford to lose sight to this noble goal, which is giving all children in the province equal opportunities for learning. As the first African American President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, puts it: "No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you can make it. Where you start should not determine where you end up"
We are willing to walk down the right path.
Together we move South Africa forward
Thank you very much.
