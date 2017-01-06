South Africa: MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe - Announcement of 2016 Limpopo Matric Examination Results

press release

Speech by Limpopo MEC for Education Mr Ishmael Kgetjepe during the announcement of the 2016 matric examination results, 05 January 2017, Bolivia Lodge, Polokwane, Limppopo

I greet you all and receive compliments of the new season.

Let me take this opportunity to welcome my special guests in the audience, one such guest is Khutso Mamabolo from Mountain View Secondary, who participated in the SABC reality show, called Future Leaders and asked MTN foundation to build his school a Multi - Media Centre. We also have with us our 2015 star educators, who represented Limpopo at the 16th National Teaching Awards, they are Ms Mabore Lekalakala from Toronto Primary, Ms Koena Mojela from Rev M.P Malatjie Primary, and Ms Koena Letsoalo from Maune Primary. My last guest, certainly not the least, is a learner I met when we were doing house visit during the World Aids Day at Mohlaba Willem village. Honourable Premier, when I asked her what we can assist her with, she responded and specifically asked me to be her mentor. Her name is Tlangelani Benice Mabasa and be assured Benice, that the mentoring has begun.

Programme director, we have assembled here today on a matter of utmost provincial and societal significance. We are gathered here to announce to the people of Limpopo how our beloved children, entrusted to us, by parents and guardians, across the length and breadth of our province, have fared in the 2016 National Senior Certificate examination. This is a special occasion precisely because we recognize that the National Senior Certificate results are an important indicator of the quality of our provincial education system. It is this feedback that tells us a story of where we are and where we need to be in the delivery of quality education to the children of this province.

People of this province rightly and rightfully take great interest in the performance of our learners in general and in particular the grade 12 learners and it is this very interest that should remind us that education is everybody's business and indeed a societal matter. As the Greek Philosopher, Aristotle puts it "Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in adversity" Every society need this ornament and refuge. It is in this regard that each and every person in society must be a stakeholder in education and our actions should support the protection and promotion of teaching and learning at all times. Education is important for many families. The schools children go to, the skills they get; they are many families' ticket to success.

The sixth Chancellor of the University of California, Linda Katehi says in this regard: "When it comes to being an architect of change, I do not know any more effective blueprint than education". It is education that has a crucial role to play in realizing the noble objectives of our democracy on matters contained in our constitution, the National Development Plan Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goal four, which is all about ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

We are encouraged that in the two decade since the adoption of our Constitution, we are still working together to give effect to the right to basic education, as if it were proclaimed yesterday. We must work together in the next decade to protect this crucial right and freedom, because the adoption of our constitution was a culmination of decades of struggles waged by our people. As the 20th President of United States of America, James Abram Garfield once said: "Next in importance to freedom and justice is popular education, without which neither freedom nor justice can be permanently maintained"

In many ways than one, today signifies our commitment to advance the values of education that are central to our liberation as individuals, as a province and a nation. It is in this regard that we cannot ignore the role of various education stakeholders and we shall as we have done in the past, secure the full undivided commitment of such partners, which include traditional leaders, religious leaders, teacher unions, school governing body associations representing parents, learner organizations and the community at large. We must do so because a child educated only at school, is an uneducated child. We must not be afraid to ask our children what is in their life's blueprint, for our learners will not be able to construct their lives without a solid sound blueprint. We are encouraged that the private sector has also taken it upon themselves to take sheer interest in the education.

This is a responsibility we must take very seriously if indeed our agenda is to leave behind a lasting legacy of change and quality education that our people can be proud of. It is in this regard that we must improve on our processes every year for us to build a strong culture of service and dedication to the people we serve.

Today's announcement confirms yet again our commitment to advance the values of education. It says to us it is not enough simply to have access to education but the provision must be excellent too. We need to ensure that it is not just access to education we offer, but access to quality education. It cannot be right that in 2016, children's educational outcomes are in part, determined by where they live.

We know that the 2016 academic journey has been long and hard, at times beset by various challenges. I must indicate here that the issues of textbooks and other teaching and learning material are a thing of the past and all that we need to enforce and ensure is that teaching and learning takes place in our school from the beginning of the school year. Our attention must shift to other areas of concern that will assist in the bettering the outcomes.

We were saddened to witness teaching and learning in 73 of our primary and secondary schools in Vhembe district, brought to a halt as a result of the Vuwani protests. During these unforeseen and unfortunate disruptions, we worked around the clock, in collaboration with all stakeholders, to try and ensure that all is not lost under the circumstances that caught us in the crossfire. Normally camps for grade 12 are organized in winter and summer seasons to further prepare learners for their exams but we had to set up camps for normal teaching and learning for our grade 12 learners to catch up on the lost time. We also provided additional study material because we knew that our learners were unfortunate victims and for them to lose a year, it will one year too many. Today, however is a real testimony that our learners have courageously battled all these wars and managed to sit for their exams like other learners in the province.

Programme director, in this regard, we appreciate the efforts of teachers and learners in schools throughout the province. Their hard work, commitment and exceptional ability to bring about educational outcomes for young people represent our educational treasures. There can be no doubt that high quality teaching is essential to improving pupils' outcomes. Excellent leadership is also key because it boosts performance and functionality in schools. That is why getting great teachers and leaders where they are most needed is our absolute priority in order to drive up standards. We have in this regard unlocked a backlog of posts for principals, deputy principals and head of departments that occurred for a long time due to attempts by interventions teams to stabilize compensation of employees budget. We have advertised and appointed them, some started later last year while others will be at their stations as we start this academic year. These are the people who must tell us what happens in the classroom, whether a teacher is in school on time, in class on time and, teaching as expected.

We also recognize that schools find it frustrating if they cannot secure the talent they rightly expect and we are responding in all these crucial regards. It is an accepted fact that no education system can perform better than the quality of its teacher cadre and as such our teacher development programmes must move with the modern times of teaching and learning. We are also tackling the workload so teachers and school leaders will have time to focus on what really matters, focusing on high quality teaching and delivering educational outcomes. A team of officials has been assembled to pay special attention to underperforming schools across the province as per the Academic Performance Improvement Plan. We expect all schools to perform above the national norm of 60%.

Premier, the class of 2016 was the third Grade 12 cohort to write final examinations under the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS). Unlike the cohort of 2015, the class of 2016 did not see a significant increase in the number of candidates who wrote the examinations (the increase was only by 232 candidates). We must indicate that, apart from the leakage of the Mathematics Paper 2 question paper, with a limited spread, we ran a successful examination. Results for the implicated learners in Giyani High School will be withheld as investigations are ongoing. We have also blocked results of two independent schools, namely New Era in Vhembe District and High Quality in Mopani District. In cases where law enforcement agencies have been roped in, we must allow the law to take its course.

We appeal to our learners and principals not to engage in acts of dishonesty, and where they are discovered, we encourage them to report as was the case in Giyani High School. We urge our people and those involved in the running of examination not to compromise the integrity or credibility of our examinations.

Programme Director, the number of learners who sat for the National Senior Certificate in 2016 is 101 807. Of the 101 807 learners, 63 595 achieved the National Senior Certificate qualification. 18 762 learners achieving bachelor passes, 23 544 diplomas, 21 281 higher certificate, 7 National Senior Certificate and 1 Endorsed National Senior Certificate. This performance translates to 62.5% provincial pass rate and depicts a 3.4 % decline on the 2016 grade 12 pass rate.

This pass rate includes progressed learners. Without progressed learners, the provincial pass rate is 68.2%, which translates to an improvement of 2.3%. It must be indicated that 22 256 learners were progressed from Grade 11 in 2015 to the 2016 Grade 12 class. Of this number, 15 949 learners wrote the examinations; 366 achieved bachelors, 1 680 Diplomas, 2 962 Higher Certificate and 1 NSC pass, translating into 5 009 progressed candidates who passed the NSC.

Having painted this picture, allow me Premier, to present the National Senior Certificate (NSC) awards for the 2016 academic year.

Categories to be awarded

1. Top three districts

This category recognizes the three best performing districts in terms of the overall percentage pass. Their ranking from position three to one is as follows:

Position

District

Wrote

Passed

Pass %

3

Waterberg

7 730

5 034

65.1%

2

Mopani

18 833

12 367

65.7%

1

Vhembe

25 544

17 968

70.3%

The performance of the remaining districts is as follows:

Position

District

Wrote

Passed

Pass %

4

Capricorn

27 261

16 592

60.9%

5

Sekhukhune

22 439

11 634

51.8%

We congratulate Vhembe for remaining the best performing district given the disruptions they experienced last year in the Vuwani area and for being the best district in the past two years. Capricorn has, in these results, dropped from position three (3) to position four (4) with Sekhukhune remaining at number five. In 2015 we had Waterberg and Sekhukhune districts underperforming, but in 2016 we remain with Sekhukhune being the underperformer. Besides Vhembe District, which had its set of challenges, the Minister and I spent most of our time in these two districts. As a result, Waterberg has picked up by 7% and need to do more in 2017. Obviously we have to provide more support for Sekhukhune District to respond to the interventions we have put in place.

2. Top Circuit per District

This category recognises the top performing circuit per district. Only circuits which have 500 or more candidates who sat for grade 12 NSC Examinations are considered. These circuits obtained the highest percentage pass within their respective districts:

District

Circuit

Waterberg

Potgietersrus

Capricorn

Bahlaloga

Mopani

Rakwadu

Vhembe

Vhuronga 1

Sekhukhune

Groblersdal

3. Top Circuit in the Province

This category recognises the circuit with a minimum of 500 candidates who wrote and the highest percentage pass. This circuit had 757 candidates who wrote, 615 passed with a pass percentage of 81.2%. The circuit is in Vhembe District, and it is none other than Vhuronga 1. The circuit performed exceptionally well despite its schools having lost valuable teaching and learning time due to the Vuwani unrests.

The other top circuits in their respective districts have performed as follows:

District

Circuit

Wrote

Achieved

Pass%

Waterberg

Potgietersrus

674

533

79.1%

Capricorn

Bahlaloga

831

654

78.7%

Mopani

Rakwadu

1 269

1 024

80.7%

Sekhukhune

Groblersdal

920

640

69.6%

Let it be noted that Vhuronga 2 and Hlanganani North circuits, whose schools were also affected by the Vuwani unrests performed above the national norm of 60%.

4. Public Schools that obtained 100% overall pass

In this category, schools with 50 or more candidates who have achieved a 100% pass are recognized. The schools are:

District

Circuit

School

Wrote

Achieved

% Achieved

Capricorn

Magatle

Sethwethwa Secondary

63

63

100%

Sekhukhune

Groblersdal

Hoërskool Ben Viljoen

119

119

100%

Sekhukhune

Phokoane

Moreko Secondary

134

134

100%

Vhembe

Vhuronga 1

Edison Nesengani Secondary

73

73

100%

Waterberg

Potgietersrus

Waterberg High

117

117

100%

Waterberg

Thabazimbi

Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer

144

144

100%

Edison Nesengani in Vhembe District is one of the schools that benefited from our matric camps organized for Vuwani learners. There are 24 other public schools across the Province that achieved 100% passes, with fewer than 50 candidates who wrote.

We are disturbed by the schools that obtained a zero percent pass rate in 2016. In 2015, the province had Naka Mmakgomo which achieved zero percent. In 2016 we have two schools in Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts that have achieved a zero percent pass rate. The schools are Nokanantswana (Bakone Circuit) and Makidi Secondary (Mabulane Circuit) respectively.

5. 20 Best Performing Public Schools in terms of number of Bachelor Passes

This category recognises performances of schools in terms of bachelor passes. These schools must have presented 50 candidates or more. The schools and their performances are:

Position

Wrote

Bachelor

District

Circuit

School

20

357

88

Vhembe

Nzhelele West

Patrick Ramaano Secondary

19

178

89

Capricorn

Lebopo

St Bede's Senior Secondary

18

119

93

Sekhukhune

Groblersdal

Hoërskool Ben Viljoen

17

144

96

Waterberg

Thabazimbi

Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer

16

223

97

Vhembe

Malamulele North East

Jim Chavani High

14

476

98

Capricorn

Mankweng

Makgoka High

14

262

98

Mopani

Manombe

Risinga High

13

195

104

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Taxila Combined

11

386

111

Capricorn

Lebowakgomo

Derek Kobe Senior Secondary

11

171

111

Mopani

Tzaneen

Merensky High School

10

179

116

Mopani

Tzaneen

Hoërskool Ben Vorster

9

346

118

Mopani

Rakgwadu

Modubatse Secondary

8

231

129

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Capricorn High

7

255

138

Vhembe

Malamulele Central

E P P Mhinga Secondary

6

364

152

Vhembe

Tshinane

Tshivhase Secondary

5

295

160

Vhembe

Mvudi

Thohoyandou Secondary

4

265

167

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

6. Most improved public school per district

This category recognises schools that have shown continuous improvement from 2014 to 2016. In this category 50 or more candidates wrote examinations. "Most improved" refers to the school that has shown the highest margin of improvement between 2014 and 2016 in a particular district.

District

Circuit

CentreName

2014 Pass%

2015 Pass%

2016% Pass

Waterberg

Mahwelereng

Ebenezer Secondary

62.0

69.9

83.2

Capricorn

Vlakfontein

Nkgopoleng Bakone

83.9

92.2

97.6

Vhembe

Sibasa

Guvhukuvhu Secondary

50.0

69.5

79.5

Mopani

Xihoko

Gwambeni High

47.6

73.4

88.9

Sekhukhune

Phokoane

Maserumule

38.9

63.0

74.4

7. Most improved public school in the Province

The most improved school in the Province recorded a margin of 41.2% between 2014 and 2016. The school is from Xihoko circuit in Mopani District. It is none other than Gwambeni High.

The other most improved schools per district recorded the following margins between 2014 and 2016:

School

Improvement

Ebenezer Secondary

21.2%

Nkgopoleng Bakone Secondary

13.7%

Guvhukuvhu Secondary

29.5%

Maserumule Secondary

35.5%

8. Top 3 Independent schools

This category recognises schools that obtained the most bachelor passes. Each of these schools must have a minimum of 50 or more candidates that wrote examinations.

Position

Wrote

Bachelor

District

Circuit

School

3

83

81

Mopani

Nkowankowa

St George College

2

118

92

Mopani

Mańombe

Nkwangulatilo Education Centre

1

603

277

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Northern Academy

Congratulations to these 3 Independent Schools for their achievements.

9. Top 3 candidates from Independent Schools

For candidates to qualify for this category, they should have obtained the minimum of 60% in the best six (6) subjects excluding Life Orientation plus bachelor pass.

Position

Total Best 6

District

Circuit

School

Surname

Names

3

1 649

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Northern Academy

Ledwaba

Mpho John

2

1 667

Sekhukhune

Tubatse

Calvin Combined

Maphanga

Siphiwe Pleasure

1

1 702

Mopani

Nkowankowa

St George College

Mabuza

Minkateko Cindy

10. Top public Special School

This category recognises the best performing Public Special School in terms of overall pass percentage.

Wrote

Bachelor

% Pass

District

Circuit

School

9

6

100

Vhembe

Soutpansberg East

Rivoni School for the Blind

Ladies and gentlemen, the school had three (3) candidates who participated in the National Awards hosted by the Minister yesterday.

11. Top Candidate from Special Public Schools

This category recognises a candidate from special schools who obtained a minimum of 900 aggregate from six (6) best subjects excluding Life Orientation:

Total Marks : 1 464

District : Vhembe

Circuit : Soutpansberg East

School : Rivoni School for the Blind

Gender : Male

Learner : Nyathi Zacharia

Ladies and gentlemen, Zacharia Nyathi is one of the candidates invited by the Minister as one of the top achievers for the National Awards held yesterday.

12. Best teachers in selected subjects

This category recognises teachers who have passed 50 candidates or more at 60% and above in the following subjects: Accounting, Agricultural Sciences, Business Studies, Economics, English First Additional Language, Geography, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Physical Sciences.

These awards will be received by the teachers themselves:

District

School

Teacher

Subject

Number Achieved at 60% and above

Capricorn

Dendron Secondary

Molepo MJ

Seshibe MG

Accounting

69 out of 109 candidates

Capricorn

Dendron Secondary

Molepo MJ

Seshibe MG

Mathopa TJ

Madibana ME

Economics

52 out of 215 candidates

Vhembe

Mbilwi Secondary

Rasikhanya FI

Nemakhavhani MS

English First Additional Language

308 out of 385 candidates

Vhembe

Mbilwi Secondary

Makhuvha NS

Masutha M

Geography

148 out of 410 candidates

Vhembe

Mbilwi Secondary

Lidzhade NC

Mulovhedzi EK

Nedawaila TJ

Life Sciences

107 out of 410 candidates

Vhembe

Mbilwi Secondary

Sikhitha NR

Suresan R

Mathematics

120 out of 407 candidates

Capricorn

Hoërskool Pietersburg

Hageman Rita

Mathematical Literacy

122 out of 133 candidates

Vhembe

Mbilwi Secondary

Sankaran B

Rumhungwe LK

Physical Sciences

122 out of 407 candidates

Ladies and gentlemen, our Teacher Development programme focusing particularly on Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Accounting is yielding the desired outcomes. The 2016 results have shown improvement of 1.8% in Mathematics, 2.7% in Physical Sciences and 9.7% in Accounting. We must build on this performance moving forward.

13. Club 100

Schools qualify for this prestigious national award when they pass 100 learners or more in Mathematics at 50% or more. The schools are

Wrote

Pass 50% or more

District

Circuit

School

266

134

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

407

206

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

315

157

Vhembe

Tshilamba

Thengwe Secondary

In 2015, we had Mbilwi and Thengwe as the only two schools in this category. We welcome Dendron back to this prestigious club, as it featured in 2014 together with Mbilwi and Thengwe.

14. Club 100 Mathematics and Physical Sciences

This category recognises public schools that pass 100 candidates or more in Mathematics at 50% and above, plus 100 candidates or more in Physical Sciences at 50% and above.

Subject

Wrote

Passed

District

Circuit

School

Mathematics

266

134

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

Physical Sciences

208

136

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

Mathematics

407

206

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Physical Sciences

407

184

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Mathematics

315

157

Vhembe

Tshilamba

Thengwe Secondary

Physical Sciences

264

159

Vhembe

Tshilamba

Thengwe Secondary

15. 30 best performing candidates from public schools

For candidates to qualify for this category, they should have obtained the minimum 60% in six (6) best subjects and have obtained a bachelor pass. This category excludes Life Orientation.

Position

Total best Subjects

District

Circuit

School Name

Candidate Surname

First Names

30

1 650

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Mudanalwo

Nakisani Monalisa

30

1 650

Vhembe

Malamulele Central

E P P Mhinga Secondary

Baloyi

Hlavutelo Tracy

29

1 651

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Taxila Combined

Mamabolo

Tebogo Makana Enos

28

1 653

Vhembe

Tshilamba

Matavhela Secondary

Mudau

Ammbonaho Pfariso

25

1 654

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Rivombo

Risuna Rebecca

25

1 654

Vhembe

Mutshindudi

Gumani Technical

Muebi

Mukhethwa Lucky

25

1 654

Sekhukhune

Tubatse

Mmiditsi Secondary

Mkhondo

Anastacia

24

1 657

Capricorn

Mphahlele

Kgagatlou Secondary

Mphahlele

Bokang Mankgatleng

23

1 660

Vhembe

Mvudi

Thohoyandou Secondary

Managa

Mueledzi Felicity

22

1 665

Vhembe

Mudaswali

Mphalaleni Secondary

Rammbuda

Thifhidzi Khwathelani

21

1 669

Mopani

Tzaneen

Hoërskool Ben Vorster

Nortje

Abel Hermanus

20

1 671

Mopani

Tzaneen

Merensky High School

Stevens

Michelle Rose-Marie

18

1 672

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Hoërskool Pietersburg

Geddes

Ro-Ayne Elizabeth

18

1 672

Vhembe

Tshilamba

Thengwe Secondary

Matibe

Imbelani

17

1 676

Vhembe

Soutpansberg East

Litshovhu Secondary

Netshivhangani

Andani

16

1 680

Waterberg

Nylstroom

Hoërskool Nylstroom

Pretorius

Christiaan Frederik Swart

14

1 681

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Hoërskool Pietersburg

De Lange

Marli

14

1 681

Vhembe

Mvudi

Thohoyandou Technical High

Maluleke

Dylan Hlamulo

13

1 682

Vhembe

Tshinane

Tshivhase Secondary

Madiba

Nyandano

11

1 684

Waterberg

Thabazimbi

Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer

Pauw

Lesne Shae

11

1 684

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

Moremi

Karabo

10

1 691

Mopani

Manombe

Risinga High

Mabasa

Duncan Xihlovo

9

1 692

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Nenungwi

Ankonisaho

8

1 696

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Kirui

Gerald Kipruto

7

1 702

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Masutha

Thendo Yeolaine

5

1 712

Vhembe

Malamulele North East

Jim Chavani High

Matiane

Talenta

5

1 712

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Ramagoma

Mpho

4

1 718

Waterberg

Nylstroom

Hoërskool Nylstroom

Frey

Elizza

The top three (3) candidates in the province will be pronounced later on in this presentation.

It is important to note that of the 31 candidates in this category, 19 are females (61.3%), while only 12 (38.7%) are males. Even in 2015, this category was dominated by female candidates.

16. Top candidates per subject

This category recognises candidates who obtained the highest marks at level 7. That is, at 80% and above in selected or gateway subjects.

Languages

Final Mark

Subject

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

273

Afrikaans Home Language

Waterberg

Ellisras

Hoërskool Ellisras

Emslie

Barbara

286

English First Additional Language

Waterberg

Nylstroom

Hoërskool Nylstroom

Frey

Elizza

274

English Home Language

Sekhukhune

Groblersdal

Hoërskool Ben Viljoen

Joseph

Leon Liju

289

Sepedi Home Language

Capricorn

Dimamo

Boshego High

Dikgale

Mamoteka Roselyn

278

Tshivenda Home Language

Vhembe

Mvudi

Thohoyandou Secondary

Mulovhedzi

Tovhowani

277

Xitsonga Home Language

Vhembe

Malamulele North East

Jim Chavani High

Chauke

Nhlamulo Boyd

Technology Subjects

Final Mark

Subject

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

284

Civil Technology

Vhembe

Mvudi

Thohoyandou Technical

Maluleke

Dylan Hlamulo

296

Computer Applications Technology

Waterberg

Nylstroom

Hoërskool Nylstroom

Frey

Elizza

266

Electrical Technology

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Tom Naude Technical

Britz

Jan Arnoldus

289

Engineering Graphics and Design

Vhembe

Mutshindudi

Gumani Technical High

Muebi

Mukhethwa Lucky

289

Engineering Graphics and Design

Mopani

Tzaneen

Hoërskool Ben Vorster

Nortje

Abel Hermanus

289

Information Technology

Vhembe

Soutpansberg East

Louis Trichardt High

Desai

Kunj Rakesh

257

Mechanical Technology

Capricorn

Moletjie

Kabela Secondary

Mabala

Mokgadi Vincent

Gateway Subjects

Final Mark

Subject

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

270

Agricultural Sciences

Capricorn

Vlakfontein

Nkgopoleng Bakone

Modikoa

Nkoe Zebulon

298

Business Studies

Vhembe

Tshinane

Tshivhase Secondary

Makumbani

Mashila

292

Economics

Capricorn

Kgakotlou

Gerson Ntjie Secondary

Sekgobela

Sally Sefisha

282

History

Waterberg

Thabazimbi

Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer

Pauw

Lesne Shae

297

Life Sciences

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Masutha

Thendo Yeolaine

277

Mathematical Literacy

Vhembe

Malamulele East

Dlamani High

Nemauluma

Lecon

17. Learners who obtained total marks in content subjects

Ladies and gentlemen, I now announce learners who obtained 300 out of 300 in gateway content subjects.

300/300 in ONE (1) Subject:

300/300 in Geography

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

Vhembe

Tshinane

Tshivhase Secondary

Nemavhadwe

Malamba

300/300 in Mathematics

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

Vhembe

Vhumbedzi

Milton Mpfumedzeni

Ralukake

Tshililo

Vhembe

Mvudi

Thohoyandou Secondary

Mulovhedzi

Tovhowani

Vhembe

Hlanganani Central

Khomanani High

Rivombo

Vutivi Perseverance

300/300 in Physical Sciences

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

Mopani

Man'ombe

Giyani High

Chauke

Ntsako Osborne

300/300 in Accounting

District

Circuit

Centre Name

Surname

Names

Waterberg

Potgietersrus

Hoërskool Piet Potgieter

Nailana

Mashadi Suzan

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

Mamabolo

Mushi Mahlatse

Capricorn

Bochum East

Dendron Secondary

Selomo

Karabo Geraldine

Capricorn

Vlakfontein

Nkgopoleng Bakone Secondary

Mahlong

Tokelo Thaloki

Vhembe

Malamulele Central

E P P Mhinga Secondary

Baloyi

Vutivi Emeldah

Vhembe

Malamulele Central

E P P Mhinga Secondary

Chavalala

Sagwadi

Vhembe

Tshinane

Tshivhase Secondary

Makumbani

Mashila

Mopani

Nkowankowa

St George College

Mabuza

Minkateko Cindy

Sekhukhune

Mmashadi

St. Mark's Comprehensive

Rangoaga

Marvin

300/300 in TWO (2) Subjects

The learners presented in this category obtained 300 out of 300 in two (2) subjects:

300/300 in Mathematics and Accounting

District

Circuit

School

Surname

Names

Vhembe

Mudaswali

Mphalaleni Secondary

Rammbuda

Thifhidzi Khwathelani

300/300 in Mathematics and Physical Sciences

District

Circuit

School

Surname

Names

Mopani

Man'ombe

Risinga High

Mabasa

Duncan Xihlovo

18. Top three public schools in the Province in terms of Bachelor Passes

This category caters for top three schools in the Province with 50 or more candidates and in terms of bachelor passes.

Position

Wrote

Bachelor

District

Circuit

School

3

250

188

Capricorn

Pietersburg

Hoërskool Pietersburg

2

367

196

Vhembe

Tshilamba

Thengwe Secondary

1

406

220

Vhembe

Sibasa

Mbilwi Secondary

Congratulations to these schools that continue to make us proud.

19. Top three learners in the Province

This category recognises learners who obtain a minimum of 60% in six (6) subjects and a bachelor pass, excluding Life Orientation. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to present to you the top three (3) learners in the Province.

Position 3:

Total Marks Obtained : 1 721

District : Sekhukhune

Circuit : Groblersdal

School : Hoërskool Ben Viljoen

Gender : Male

Learner : Joseph Leon Liju

Position 2:

Total Marks Obtained : 1 727

District : Vhembe

Circuit : Mvudi

School : Thohoyandou Secondary

Gender : Female

Learner : Mulovhedzi Tovhowani

Position 1:

Total Marks Obtained : 1 740

District : Vhembe

Circuit : Tshinane

School : Tshivhase Secondary

Gender : Female

Learner : Nemavhadwe Malamba

Ladies and gentlemen, two of the top three learners, namely, Mulovhedzi Tovhowani and Nemavhadwe Malamba together with 10 other candidates from the Province were invited yesterday by the Minister for the National Awards as top achievers. Out of 27 nominees for the National Awards, Limpopo was represented by 12 candidates. They are Mabasa Xihlovo Duncan from Risinga High, Karabo Moremi from Dendron High, Mokhondo Annastacia from Mmiditsi Secondary, Madiba Nyandano from Tshivhase High, Matiane Talenta from Jim Chavani, Ramagoma Mpho and Masutha Thendo both from Mbilwi High, as well as Nyathi Zacharia, Malungane Hlulani and Mudau Ehodia from Rivoni School for the Blind. These candidates were top achievers in different categories determined by the Minister of Basic Education. They took position 1 in five (5) out of nine (9) categories that the Minister recognized at the National Awards. We heartily congratulate your achievements. You have made Limpopo proud.

20. MEC Special Award to the Best Principal in the Province

This category recognises the best performing principal as informed by the number of bachelor passes in a particular school. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the best principal in 2016. He is none other than Mr. Lidzhade N.C. of Mbilwi High School, Sibasa Circuit in Vhembe District.

To demonstrate our seriousness about improving state of affairs, we call on all of us to participate fully in efforts to liberate ourselves from conditions that hinder the flowering of our education in the province. We must double our efforts and be serious about empowering children by continuously improving their access to quality education which will ultimately or in the end open doors to jobs and further qualification. There has to be quality in both teaching as well as learning in our schools. This implies leadership and responsibility from the district managers to our educators for successful implementation of all our plans in order for us to keep moving strength to strength.

Premier, allow me to say a few words to our learners who may not have achieved their goals this time around. We know that receiving poor results or inadequate marks to facilitate a specific course of tertiary study may be a huge stress for some, and for others merely disappointing. We encourage you to try again and know that we do not always succeed the first time around. There are many options available for you going forward and there is always a second chance to support learners who have not been able to meet the NSC requirements. There are eight (8) second chance matric centres in the province at no cost with proper support packages. We encourage you to find out from your respective schools exactly what your results are and make use of those chances through hard work and commitment.

We are grateful first and foremost to Premier Mathabatha, who is with us today to congratulate our achievers and encourage all those that fell short. Your words of encouragement today will serve as a source of inspiration and will certainly go a long a way in propelling us in the right direction.

We also express our gratitude to the examination team, who ensured that challenges that we experienced during the examination period were dealt with swiftly and professionally so that we have a successful examination process in Limpopo.

Our Head of Department, we thank you for your determination, and dedication that you have exhibited as you led your team of staff members within the department. You have been an inspiration to all and for that we are very grateful.

Our thanks also go to our teachers and principals who are valiant defenders of our public education for working relentlessly to ensure that these learners' dreams are realized. Without a doubt, we could not have done it without you and we know we cannot do it alone. Year in and year out, you show your commitment and dedication to your jobs and the children that you teach even under the most unpalatable conditions and circumstances.

Our parents across the province have also been on our side showing interest and support in the education of their children. Our sincere appreciation goes to you. Positive parental involvement is a key ingredient of any good education system the world over. We thank you because we know that without your efforts and your contribution, we would as a sector struggle to achieve the desired results that will make us a force to be reckoned with in the country.

We are equally grateful and even more to all of you who from time to time volunteer your time, skills and dedication to the education of children of this province. We thank all those who serve on school governing bodies by ensuring that our schools are run and governed properly. Such a support demonstrates that our children are served in a best way by constructive contributions and engagements from all sectors.

Many thanks go to the all the leaders of our teacher organizations and workers 'unions operating within the education sector. The continued support we get from members of the provincial legislature cannot be left unmentioned. We thank you very much and we must continue to engage and consult consistently on matters of interest for the sake of our learners. We know that through a constructive approach, we can make a very important difference to the education and lives of children of this province.

Premier, we are moving forward because we cannot put at risk the future of this country and as such it cannot be business as usual in basic education. All successful nations invest in education and we want young South Africans to compete strongly with the best in the world. We are willing to put in place measures that will ensure we work hard towards our target. We will tighten monitoring and support systems in order to achieve our strategic objectives. We cannot afford to lose sight to this noble goal, which is giving all children in the province equal opportunities for learning. As the first African American President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, puts it: "No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you can make it. Where you start should not determine where you end up"

We are willing to walk down the right path.

Together we move South Africa forward

Thank you very much.

