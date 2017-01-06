South Africa: Massive Drugs Stash Seized at OR Tambo Airport

Drugs with an estimated value of R4.3m were seized at OR Tambo International Airport in the first week of the year, the SA Revenue Services said on Friday.

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested on Monday, when a customs officer confiscated 7.2kg of ephedrine with an estimated street value of R2.16m from her baggage, spokesperson Janine Mqulwana said in a statement.

The drugs, which were found in containers filled with a white crystal substance, had tested positively. Ephedrine is the principal ingredient in the manufacturing of crystal methamphetamine.

The woman was placed under arrest by the South African Police Service.

Later this week, on Wednesday, officials discovered a consignment of boxes which contained 86l of liquid, which tested positive for ecstasy, Mqulwana said.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of R2.15m, had arrived from Nigeria.

On Thursday, about 5kg of dagga, with an estimated street value of R4 800, was confiscated from a pedestrian entering South Africa from Lesotho at the Caledonspoort border post in the eastern Free State.

Customs would continue to be extra vigilant as the festive season drew to a close, with the last batch of holidaymakers expected to return over the weekend, Mqulwana said.

In December, officials made 63 drug busts and seizures to the value of more than R7.8m, she said.

