6 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Education System One of the Worst in the World - the Economist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lisa Baird/Pixabay
(file photo).

In the week that South Africa's matric results were released, international news magazine, The Economist, has declared the country's schools as among the most inept in the world.

"South Africa has one of the world's worst education systems," the London-based publication reported on its online platform on Friday.

The publication reported that South Africa ranked 75th out of 76, in a ranking table of education systems drawn up by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2015.

Furthermore, reported the publication, in November, a study into trends in international mathematics and science placed South Africa at or near the bottom of a variety of categories - even though its scoring was an improvement from 2011.

The test is written by 580 000 students in 57 countries to determine these results.

South Africa's school results were worse than even poorer countries in other parts of Africa.

"A shocking 27% of pupils who have attended school for six years cannot read, compared with 4% in Tanzania and 19% in Zimbabwe," cited The Economist.

Some of these problems could be attributed to the inequality of resources during apartheid-era Bantu Education, as well as a lack of sufficient teacher training in certain subjects, suggested the publication.

It also laid the blame on the SA Democratic Teachers Union, saying that the report published by academic John Volmink in May 2016, indicated that "widespread" corruption and abuse was occurring.

Furthermore, the lack of government response could be attributed to the fact that "all six of the senior civil servants running education are Sadtu members", claimed the international news source.

On Wednesday, South Africa's basic education department reported a matriculation pass rate - including progressed students - of 72.5%.

Source: News24

South Africa

Residents Who Waited 22 Years for Houses told 'Patience is a Virtue'

ANC general secretary Gwede Mantashe has told residents of Tshepisong informal settlement in Soweto, who have been… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.