Kenya: Parents Storm School, Kick Out Headteacher

Dozens of parents stormed a primary school in Bomet County on Thursday and kicked out the headteacher over poor results in the 2016 KCPE exams.

The mean score for Sergutiet Primary School in Bomet Central constituency dropped from 213 in 2015 to 185 last year and the parents believe headteacher Onesmus Chirchir was the reason for the poor performance.

They accused Mr Chirchirof highhandedness, using vulgar language against pupils and failing to convene the school's annual general meeting, where they had hoped to raise the issue of the school's academic performance.

"This headteacher is running the school like his own property," said a parent, who requested anonymity.

But Mr Chirchir rejected the parents' allegations, saying he too was not happy with the pupils' performance.

"If you want me to go, I have no problem, but to leave as per your demands," he told them.

He also said he was planning to call a general meeting.

PRINCIPAL DISMISSED

Meanwhile, in Kisii County, teachers' unions have questioned the Teachers Service Commission's (TSC) decision to suspend the principal of Mokubo Secondary School.

Principal Davidson Kengere was dismissed late last month after he rejected a transfer to head Kerongorori Secondary School in the same county.

Kuppet Kisii County chairman Osoro Okondo faulted the TSC and urged the teachers' employer to engage principals and teachers in resolving disputes instead of unilaterally interdicting them whenever there is a problem.

"TSC should at least give room for explanations and sharing before sending school heads home," Mr Okondo said.