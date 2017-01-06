6 January 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Receives in Marrakech Several Foreign Ambassadors

Marrakech — HM King Mohammed VI received, Friday at the Royal Palace in Marrakech, several foreign ambassadors who presented to the sovereign their credentials as plenipotentiary and extraordinary ambassadors of their countries in the Kingdom.

They are:

- Anton Kozusnik, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria;

- Sultana Laila Hossain, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh;

- Soheil Matar Said Hathah El Koutbi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates;

- Yeshi Tamart Bitew, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia;

- Crisantos Obama Ondo, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea;

- Carlos Rafael Polo Castaneda, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru;

- Panayotis Sarris, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic;

- Dirkje Elizabeth Bonis, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands;

- Daniela-Brandusa Bazavan, Ambassador of Romania;

- Maria Fernanda Canas, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic;

- Oscar Rodolfo, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay;

- Abdul Latif Ali Abdallah El Yahya, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait;

- Serge Dagnon, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin;

- Kheya Bhattacharya, Ambassador of the Republic of India;

- Tran Quoc Thuy, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

- Viktor Lorenc, Ambassador of the Czech Republic;

- Julien Vincent Brunie, Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta;

- Maynor Jacobo Cuyun Salguero, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala.

The audience took place in the presence of the Foreign Affairs and Cooperation minister Salaheddine Mezouar and HM the King's Chamberlain Sidi Mohammed El Alaoui.

