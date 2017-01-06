6 January 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Africa: Glo-CAF Awards 2016 - Mahrez Crowned Africa's Best Player

ABUJA — Algerian international Riyad Mahrez has been crowned Africa's best player for 2016 during the African Football Confederation Glo-CAF Awards ceremony, held Thursday night in Abuja.

Mahrez, the best player of England Premier League he won last season with his team Leicester City, collected 361 votes.

To snatch the African best player trophy, the 25-year old player beat the scorer of German club Borussia Dortmund Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had 313 votes and Senegalese Sadio Mané (Liverpool / England) who completed the podium.

This trophy comes less than a month after his 7th place in the rankings of the Ballon d'Or awarded by France Football magazine.

He was also crowned best African player of the year 2016 by the BBC.

Mahrez is the first Algerian player to have with this trophy since Rabah Madjer (1987) and Lakhdar Belloumi (1982) won it in its former version.

In 1992, CAF decided to organize the vote of best African player, after the disappearance of the African Ballon d'Or awarded by the France Football magazine between 1970 and 1994.

