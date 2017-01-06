Liberia: Capitol Building's Expansion Costs U.S.$$23 Million

The expansion project currently taking place at the National Legislature will cost the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) US$23 million.

The expansion is a 19- month project, which started in October 2016 by a Chinese Company, Jiang Su Saing Su Construction Company.

The company is contracted to construct two separate annexes for the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives.

The project is part of the Legislature's modernization program aimed at decongesting the noisy and crowded Capitol building.

The company, according to the Legislative modernization Committee, will construct two separate annexes for the two Houses, with one containing 150 offices.

When completed the committee said the annexes will host the offices of the Speaker, Vice President, President Pro-temp and the two chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The expansion project coincides with renovation works on the main building of the Capitol which also costs US$600,000 at the expense of the Government of Liberia.

Speaking Thursday at the Capitol during the tour, Vice President Joseph Boakai said the expansion and renovation works at the Capitol will ease the space challenge at the Legislature.

Vice President Boakai said the expansion will make available spaces for future legislators and other facilities the legislature does not have.

He said these works are part of the government's efforts to provide public infrastructures for the people.

House Speaker Emmanuel J. Nuquay said the project demonstrates coordination within the branches of the Liberian Government, and thanked the President for accepting the proposal from the Legislature.

Speaker Nuquay said with proper coordination among the branches of the Liberian government, achievements and developments are certain.

Senate Pro-temp Armah Z. Jallah said the Legislature will ensure that ongoing works at the Capitol is in line with the proposal.