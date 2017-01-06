Liberia: 'Big Boy 1' Arrested But... .

A former minister of Lands, Mines and Energy, Dr. Eugene Shannon has been arrested by Criminal Court "C" for his alleged involvement in the Global Witness bribery scandal but later released.

Shannon's arrest on Thursday comes barely a day following his indictment by the Government of Liberia.

However, he was later released from court by his wife, who made a commitment to file a criminal appearance bond.

Shannon and his deputy E.C. B. Jones, recently identified as 'Big Boy 1 and Big Boy 2' are alleged to have received US$250,000, each to change the Public Procurement law in favor of Sable Mining, a British company.

The indictment said the amount in question was brought to Liberia in a vanity case on board a private chartered plane conveying Andrew Groves, Sable stakeholder and Chief Executive, Heine Van Niekerk of DMC and Klaus Piprek, former Country Director of Sable Mining, who came as a special guest of the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy.

"That upon the landing at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), Andrew Groves Heine Van Niekerk and Klaus Piprek were driven to the residence of Eugene Shannon where the vanity case containing the US$500,000 was delivered by Andrew Grove to Dr. Shannon and Mr. Jones," the indictment said.

The indictment further indicated that in accounting for this amount on the "West Africa Operations Weekly Income and Expense Sheet" of Sable Mining, Dr. Shannon and Jones are referred as 'Big Boy 1 and Big Boy 2' who received US$250,000 each.

According to the indictment, while he's no longer Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy, Dr. Shannon lobbied with and made Mr. Morris Saytumah, now a senator of Bomi County, who also was no longer Minister of State for Finance, Economic and Legal Affairs, to write a letter on April 6, 2011, and have it back dated to April 2008 and allegedly received US$5,000 from Sable Mining for his role in the scandal.

Others indicted include Morris Saytumah, Willie Belleh, former PPCC Chairman; Cllr. Varney Sherman, Alex Tyler, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Richard Tolbert, former National Investment Commission Chairman and E. C. B. Jones.