Nigeria: Gunmen Behead 1, 2 Injured, Missing in Delta

GUNMEN, yesterday, shot and beheaded a 36-year old applicant, Mr. Gabriel Sibe, an indigene of Isaba, an Ijaw community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.

One person was injured and one missing in an ensuing shootout between the invaders, suspected to be from a neigbouring Urhobo community and youths of Isaba.

It was not clear, who the gunmen that invaded Isaba between 8.00 and 9.00 am were, but the leader of Isaba kingdom, Mark Sibe, corroborated our findings, adding that Aladja people beheaded his brother.

He said: "It happened between 8.00 am and 9.00 am near Isaba, it was through a gun battle, the police have come to examine the body of the 36- year-old Gabriel."

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, also confirmed the beheading, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Zannah Ibrahim, Area Commander, Warri and operations officers moved into Aladja, Udu local government area, yesterday, as soon as the report was received to restore peace in the area.

He bemoaned the sad development, pointing out that the police did everything to broker peace among the warring Ogbe-Ijoh, Isaba and Aladja communities, last year, and the Command was surprised that bloodletting has continued.

When contacted, a youth Leader of Aladja, Wisdom Onotamre, said, "There is nothing of such. tt is another fabrication to cover up yet another Isaba attack on Ayama, three days earlier. Isaba attacked Ayama on Wednesday and the security operatives are aware of the damage they left behind again."