Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Inauguration in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari will, saturday, attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday. Adesina said Buhari would join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President-elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.
"Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship," the statement added. Adesina said Buhari would return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.