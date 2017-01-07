Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Inauguration in Ghana

"Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship," the statement added. Adesina said Buhari would return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

President Muhammadu Buhari will, saturday, attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday. Adesina said Buhari would join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President-elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.