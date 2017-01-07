South Africa: ANC Rejects 'Sinister' Rumours About 105th Birthday Bash

The ANC has sought to clarify the broadcasting arrangements for its 105th birthday celebrations, after "sinister" rumours did the rounds on social media.

"It is regrettable that the incorrect information being circulated on social media has served to create confusion and impute sinister motive to the organisation," the party said in a statement on Friday.

It rejected claims that feeds from the rally, to be held at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, would be "monitored" and that journalists would not be allowed to conduct interviews with members of the audience.

"Furthermore, feeds from pitch cameras will not be monitored as some have claimed on social media," it reads.

In addition, the party had agreed that accredited broadcasters could have two cameras on the pitch.

