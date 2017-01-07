6 January 2017

Ghana Inaugurates 7th Parliament, Speaker Urges MPs to Give Hope to the People

By James Ayitey

Ghana has ushered into office 275 newly elected members of parliament with a call on the legislators to control public expenditure and champion the interest of the Ghanaian people to give them hope.

The members, who were elected in the December 7, 2016 general elections, took the oath of members of parliament [oath of office] and oath of allegiance, which were administered by the country's newly elected Speaker, Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye.

The 72-year-old lawyer-cum-politician reminded the legislators of the task ahead of the seventh parliament under the fourth republic, noting the Parliament is for the people of Ghana.

"This parliament is for the people of Ghana and they want us to be honest, accountable and responsible to their needs. I ask for cooperation from all and sundry to make our stewardship a shining example," Prof. Ocquaye stated.

"Ghanaians everywhere are looking up to parliament and government for the solution to the problems that confront them on daily basis. It cannot be business as usual. Our people expect us to help fix the economy, provide jobs for the unemployed, improve access and equality of education, healthcare and generally give them hope for the future," he reminded the new members.

Prof. Ocquaye who once served as a member of the House for two terms said he requires the members to effectively perform the three core functions of the House viz representation, oversight on the executive and law-making.

"Our ability to control public expenditure will be good service to our people," he told the members, urged every member to be part of proceedings on the floor of the House.

"I look forward to maximising the opportunities for every member to contribute to the proceedings. I trust the experience ones to mentor the upcoming. Those who sit in front should look behind them to allow others to contribute," he urged.

He described the mantle given him as a "unique opportunity to serve our dear nation," and promised to be firm but fair to the two divide of the House.

"I have been placed on this platform so that everyone can catch my eye. I intend to be fair to all and therefore seek your understanding in advance," he assured.

