7 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: All Set for Nana Addo's Investiture Tomorrow (Photos)

By Ghana News

All is set for the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the fifth president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on 7 January 2017, Friday.

Beginning from the midnight of 6 January, 2017, parliament will usher in the new MPs-elect who will be sworn into office, after which the Speaker and Deputy Speakers and leadership will be determined accordingly.

Parliament will then reconvene at the direction of Mr Speaker at the Independence Square for the major ceremony of the inauguration of the president-elect subsequent to the presidential and parliamentary election conducted on 7 December and the outcome of it reflected the sovereign will of the people of Ghana recognized by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The Black Star Square is prepared for the swearing in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic of Ghana.

Otec fm, the pride of Ashanti has set up at the venue and will be transmitting live all the details of the inauguration ceremony from the independence square.

Ghana

