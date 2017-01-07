A SAD atmosphere engulfed at the Rainbow Towers Hotel Friday evening after word filtered that the 23 National Football Team players were refusing to leave their rooms and attend their send-off dinner in which acting president Emmerson Mnangagwa was expected to deliver a key note address.

Organised by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the event was attended by who is who in the soccer fraternity and the journalists at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The guests waited patiently for 3 hours until 9 pm when the Principal Director from the Sports Ministry, Benson Dube, arrived and officially announced that the dinner had been cancelled.

"I am here to announce that the send-off dinner for the national team has been cancelled because of the labour dispute between ZIFA and the national team players. We have not cancelled the dinner but the send-off dinner," said Dube.

He added, "We are sorry about that and we sincerely apologise. But we are saying let us enjoy ourselves, the dinner is on, but the send-off dinner is cancelled. We are going to have our dinner as planned, so we can start serving food."

As soon as he had finished the invited guests started lining up to be served and eat their food while being entertained by afro-jazz musician Bob Nyabinde and his group.

When NewZimbabwe.com ambushed national team captain, Willard Katsande, to ask about the reason behind the stand-off he just shook his head.

"Talk to Captain Fidza, he knows the truth, please to talk him, ndiye ane yese, (he is the one responsible for the fiasco and stand-off)."

Asked if the stand-off was about allowances and winning bonuses, communications manager, Xolizani Gwesela, said he was equally in the dark.

Zifa apparently, got $250 000 from mobile network firm Netone and an advance of $475 000 from CAF.

"To be honest, I am yet to see all the money that you are taking about and please talk to the chairman (Chiyangwa) for clarifications," said Gwesela as he walked away.

When the warriors started camping for the AFCON games the players are reported to have demanded $5000 each for their group games against Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia and a daily allowance of $300 during the duration of the tournament, amounts which ZIFA said were too high.

Information also said the players questioned the inclusion of about five officials arguing that it was better to travel with some of their dropped colleagues.

Early this week there was drama again after payers refused to camp at the Zifa village preferring to stay in a hotel instead.

Zimbabwe, who will be appearing for the third time at Africa's biggest soccer show case in Gabon, play their first match against Algeria on January 15.

The latest strike came hours before the team was expected to fly out to Cameroon for a friendly match with the Indomitabel Lions.