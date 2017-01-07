6 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Black Stars Complete Day 4 At Al Ain Camping Base

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeffrey Darko

The Black Stars completed their fourth day of training in Al Ain on Friday evening.

Coach Avram Grant and his players are camping in the Asian country in preparation towards the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The players took part in the hectic training session at the Al-Ain training grounds in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Stars arrived in Al Ain on Tuesday morning and have been training twice every day in readiness for the tournament in Gabon.

However, the players were given a rest on Friday morning ahead of the evening's anticipated hectic session.

All the 23 players selected for the tournament took part in three different drills under the supervision of Grant and his assistants.

Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence took the players through their paces for about 20 minutes before they took part in some tactics drills.

The past paced training session saw two sides in action culminating in a goalless before some training on set pieces.

The Black Stars face a tough task at the Africa Cup of Nations as they face Uganda, Egypt and Mali at the group phase.

Ghana

Leaders Readying to Make Decision on Gambia Crisis

Buhari optimistic of a peaceful resolution Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.