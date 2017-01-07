Uganda: 2016 Was a Year Not to Forget in Ugandan Sport

opinion

And so, the days quickly became months and before we knew it, pop concerts and evangelical crusades scattered all over the rolling hills of this town lit up the night sky with fireworks. And just like that 2016 was gone.

We gained a lot and lost some, such as the passing of icons Dick Katende and Andrew Patrick Luwandagga. But what a sporting year it has been!

It started by giving us a sneak peek preview into what was to be Denis Onyango's year. In January, he was named Ugandan Footballer of year 2015 by Uspa, an award we all thought he deserved. That didn't stop him, and by end of year he had carried us to AFCON and won the Champions League with his club Mamelodi Sundowns. I penned this while he was on his way to Abuja. And I hope it was for his anointment as CAF player of the year, based in Africa!

Then along came Onduparaka. They were loud and just what the Doctor prescribed for Ugandan football. Many of us have spent acres of print space arguing that Ugandan football needed to expand its reach beyond the diminishing fan base and talent pool that is Kampala. The caterpillars just went and did that. Brilliant. And here is to hoping we can all "bite" a leaf.

Onduparaka is sponsored by Betway, but they are by no means the only sponsors involved in local football. 2016 saw an unprecedented upsurge in corporate sponsorship.

Collectively, over $1m is now available to clubs like KCCA, Express, Villa, Vipers and Onduparaka. It can only mean that the brand is becoming more attractive which isn't a bad thing for our football development. Long may this continue to be the case.

Then in September, The Cranes finally ended our 40 year wait to get back into AFCON. May doors of opportunity open for our boys and may the winds of underdogs fill our sails. We didn't get here by chance, and it is about time the continent sat and noticed.

Later, the same month Uganda won its maiden Paralympics medal, a silver courtesy of David Emong. Another maiden triumph followed, when we shocked favourites Kenya in the semis, enroute to beating Namibia to become Africa Rugby Sevens champions. The love continued to spread around, and a month later, City Oilers became FIBA Africa zone 5 champions.

These wins led to bigger arenas where a lesson or two were handed out to us. But as lessons go, they should provide impetus for growth.

Space doesn't allow me to do justice to all achievements registered. But on this evidence, we can safely say that 2016 was a good sporting year overall. And this good work must continue and a record of the lesson kept for future reference.

Let 2017 be the year in which we consolidate whatever little achievements we have made. And to everyone I know and met in 2016, may the New Year come with all you wish for.

banturakim@gmail.com

MBanturaki