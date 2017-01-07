Photo: Ghana Star

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was duly sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Black Star Square, Accra on Saturday, January 7.

Ghana's new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who rode on the message of change to win the December 7, 2016 elections, has outlined how he would see through the realisations of change in Ghana.

Delivering a stimulating address in Accra shortly after he was sworn into office, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated the people of Ghana would play a key role in bringing the real change they have been clamouring for.

Read below the various quotes from his speech, which specify how he would change Ghana in the next four years.

Fellow citizens, you must be at the centre of the change; the change we have voted for will have to start with each of us as individuals. We can start with little changes in our individual attitude and practices. The change can and should start now with us as individuals.

It [change] requires sacrifices but it can be done. Others have done it so can we. Our best days, still lies ahead though our challenges are many.

I ask the legislature and the judiciary to join with me because no president, no parliament, no government can only take this nation all by itself.

I asked you to be citizens; citizens not spectators. Citizens not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done.

We will have to work hard; harder than we have ever worked before, and the hard work will be done by all of us and not some.

Rule of law will be the underlying tenet of our lives and the law will be applicable to all of us and not just some... There will be discipline in all sectors of our lives. This applies to all of us not some.

Being a Ghanaian must put a certain responsibility on each of us. Calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean you have signed up for a certain definable code of conduct.

Being a Ghanaian puts an obligation on each one of us to work at building a fair and prosperous nation.

We must restore integrity in public life. State coffers are not spoils for a party that wins an election but resources for the country's social and economic development. I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions.

We will bring to life the adventurer in you. It is time to imagine and to dream again; time to try that business idea. We will reduce tax

We have an exuberant and young growing population that wants the best of what the world has to offer and will not settle for third world or developing world standard.

We have an adventurous people who are in a hurry for success. I have no doubt that the talents, the energy; sense of enterprise and innovation of the Ghanaian can be harnessed to make Ghana the place where dreams come true.