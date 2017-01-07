West Africa: We're Proud of Ghana - Ecowas Chair Sirleaf

Photo: Ghana Star

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was duly sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Black Star Square, Accra on Saturday, January 7.

Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has congratulated Ghana for an outstanding display of democracy.

"We are proud of Ghana today," she minced no words as she delivered her congratulatory message to newly sworn-in President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of the sub-regional bloc.

She said Ghana has made not only Ecowas but Africa as a whole proud.

Mrs Sirleaf, who is also President of Liberia, was among several African leaders at the Black Star Square to witness the investiture of Nana Akufo-Addo.

She took the opportunity to call on Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh to respect the will of the people by handing over to the winner of the December 1 elections just like it has been witnessed in Ghana.

She explained that if the people are "free to choose their destiny, there will always be peace".

She made especial mention of Former President John Dramani Mahama for his statesmanship in conceding defeat ahead of the declaration by Ghana's Electoral Commission, a body she praised for the conduct of the December 7 elections.

"On behalf of Ecowas' Heads of State, we extend our greetings and salutations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for organizing a free, fair and transparent process."

She said Mr Mahama's gesture to hand over power shows "greatest act of leadership".

"John, as you leave state house, please remember and cherish the fact that you have many roles to play in the future, in Ghana, in Africa and the world," she reminded the Fourth President of the Fourth Republic.

"We all need your creativity and talent."

Madam Sirleaf also indicated that she would by the end of next year join Mr Mahama as an ex-president as she gets ready to hand over to another administration.

But she expressed passion about the vision of Ecowas, stressing that they want to change the sub-regional bloc from an "Ecowas of states to Ecowas of people" in the Vision 2020.

"As a region Ecowas has made great strides toward integration with one passport, a court, a parliament and other institutions

"This makes us the most integrated community at the regional level."