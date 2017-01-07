7 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Prez Akufo-Addo's Cough Trends With #coughchallenge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kwame Dankwah

The just ended inaugural ceremony will have a lot of memorable moments but one which has just become the new "craze" of a lot of people on micro-blogging site, twitter, is Nana Addo's few minutes if cough with the #coughchallenge.

President was seized by cough as he was delivering his inaugural speech at the Independence Square which made him look visibly strained and momentarily needing water which was not readily available.

Ghanaians have taken to Twitter, some to solidarise with the new president while others are mock him.

Many have recorded videos of themselves coughing while others are using hashtag to express themselves in different ways.

I cough all my exs out of my life in de name of #kalyppo #coughchallenge-- PaPa Kumasi ™???? (@asanteniiba) January 7, 2017

Oyiwa, His Excellency Prez Nana Akufo Addo has his cough syrup in his office. Menthodox thanks 4 keepin our Prez in shape. #CoughChallenge pic.twitter.com/lonpzKbXcx-- Nitch Hoover (@nitch_hoover) January 7, 2017

From how things are going i predict the first factory will be a cough syrup factory in the name of kalyppo #CoughChallenge ????????????????-- 99gods (@Lil_kobby) January 7, 2017

Cough all ur challenges out... .

We will cough till they run away #coughchallenge-- Bonkuah_Miami (@MaameBonkuah) January 7, 2017

But why did the security official give the President water instead of #Kalyppo #CoughChallenge-- Daniel Williams (@dtwilliams_09) January 7, 2017

Omg Ghanaians will take the slightest thing and make a mess outta it ???????????? #coughchallenge-- tryphosa (@tryphosalove) January 7, 2017

Ghana

How Akufo-Addo Will Change Ghana

Ghana's new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who rode on the message of change to win the December 7, 2016… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.