Ghana: Prez Akufo-Addo's Cough Trends With #coughchallenge

The just ended inaugural ceremony will have a lot of memorable moments but one which has just become the new "craze" of a lot of people on micro-blogging site, twitter, is Nana Addo's few minutes if cough with the #coughchallenge.

President was seized by cough as he was delivering his inaugural speech at the Independence Square which made him look visibly strained and momentarily needing water which was not readily available.

Ghanaians have taken to Twitter, some to solidarise with the new president while others are mock him.

Many have recorded videos of themselves coughing while others are using hashtag to express themselves in different ways.

I cough all my exs out of my life in de name of #kalyppo #coughchallenge-- PaPa Kumasi ™???? (@asanteniiba) January 7, 2017

Oyiwa, His Excellency Prez Nana Akufo Addo has his cough syrup in his office. Menthodox thanks 4 keepin our Prez in shape. #CoughChallenge pic.twitter.com/lonpzKbXcx-- Nitch Hoover (@nitch_hoover) January 7, 2017

From how things are going i predict the first factory will be a cough syrup factory in the name of kalyppo #CoughChallenge ????????????????-- 99gods (@Lil_kobby) January 7, 2017

We will cough till they run away #coughchallenge-- Bonkuah_Miami (@MaameBonkuah) January 7, 2017

But why did the security official give the President water instead of #Kalyppo #CoughChallenge-- Daniel Williams (@dtwilliams_09) January 7, 2017

Omg Ghanaians will take the slightest thing and make a mess outta it ???????????? #coughchallenge-- tryphosa (@tryphosalove) January 7, 2017