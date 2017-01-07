7 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

West Africa: Preserve Democracy - Ouattara Urges Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara has called on Ghana to ensure that the enviable level of democracy in the country is not tainted.

Mr Ouattara, who was guest of honour at the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Black Star Square on Saturday January 7, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful elections held on December 7 and the smooth transition.

For him, Ghana remained a role model of democracy in Africa and was important for every citizen to "preserve Ghana's democracy".

Mr Ouattara lauded ex-president John Dramani Mahama for conceding defeat after the general elections and handing over power peacefully to the incoming Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He entreated Ghanaians to support the new president and assured that he would avail himself for assistance whenever needed.

Ghana

How Akufo-Addo Will Change Ghana

Ghana's new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who rode on the message of change to win the December 7, 2016… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.