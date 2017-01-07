West Africa: Preserve Democracy - Ouattara Urges Ghana

Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara has called on Ghana to ensure that the enviable level of democracy in the country is not tainted.

Mr Ouattara, who was guest of honour at the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Black Star Square on Saturday January 7, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful elections held on December 7 and the smooth transition.

For him, Ghana remained a role model of democracy in Africa and was important for every citizen to "preserve Ghana's democracy".

Mr Ouattara lauded ex-president John Dramani Mahama for conceding defeat after the general elections and handing over power peacefully to the incoming Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He entreated Ghanaians to support the new president and assured that he would avail himself for assistance whenever needed.