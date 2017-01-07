7 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: I Won't Let Ghanaians Down - Akufo-Addo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esther Tagoe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will not fail Ghanaians on the promises made to them ahead of last year's presidential and parliamentary elections which has brought him into power.

According to him, his government is determined to accomplish the task Ghanaians overwhelmingly gave to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure economic prosperity.

Speaking during his investiture in Accra on Saturday January 7, President Akufo-Addo said: "I am in the new unique position of being able to draw on the wisdom and experience of three former presidents of the Republic; their excellencies Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and John Dramani Mahama. They represent the continuity of the institutions of our republic for which we thank God.

"I am deeply humbled by the exceptional mandate and extraordinary show of confidence that the Ghanaian people have conferred on my party, the New Patriotic Party, and on my modest person.

"I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of the mandate and justify their confidence. I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down."

He further indicated that Ghana's proud heritage must be cherished.

"We have a proud heritage, we have the John Mensah Sarbahs, Joseph Casley-Hayford George Paa Grant, RF Blay, Joseph Boakye Dankwa, Emmanuel Obestebi Lmptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, Kwabena Kese, Ernest Ako Agyei, Kwame Nkrumah, Kobina Gbedema, Kojo Botsio, SD Dombo, Kofi Abrefa Busia, Baffour Osei Akoto, and others who taught us what the principles of fidelity, courage, patience, resilience, and collective actions do yield."

Ghana

How Akufo-Addo Will Change Ghana

Ghana's new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who rode on the message of change to win the December 7, 2016… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.