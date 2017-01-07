Ghana: I Won't Let Ghanaians Down - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will not fail Ghanaians on the promises made to them ahead of last year's presidential and parliamentary elections which has brought him into power.

According to him, his government is determined to accomplish the task Ghanaians overwhelmingly gave to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure economic prosperity.

Speaking during his investiture in Accra on Saturday January 7, President Akufo-Addo said: "I am in the new unique position of being able to draw on the wisdom and experience of three former presidents of the Republic; their excellencies Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and John Dramani Mahama. They represent the continuity of the institutions of our republic for which we thank God.

"I am deeply humbled by the exceptional mandate and extraordinary show of confidence that the Ghanaian people have conferred on my party, the New Patriotic Party, and on my modest person.

"I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of the mandate and justify their confidence. I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down."

He further indicated that Ghana's proud heritage must be cherished.

"We have a proud heritage, we have the John Mensah Sarbahs, Joseph Casley-Hayford George Paa Grant, RF Blay, Joseph Boakye Dankwa, Emmanuel Obestebi Lmptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, Kwabena Kese, Ernest Ako Agyei, Kwame Nkrumah, Kobina Gbedema, Kojo Botsio, SD Dombo, Kofi Abrefa Busia, Baffour Osei Akoto, and others who taught us what the principles of fidelity, courage, patience, resilience, and collective actions do yield."