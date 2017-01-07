7 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: 11 Powerful Quotes From Akufo-Addo's Inauguration Speech

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ghana Star
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was duly sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Black Star Square, Accra on Saturday, January 7.
By Kwame Dankwah

President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a speech of hope as he took the oath of office at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday.

Here are 11 powerful quotes from that speech.

1. I will protect the public purse. We will provide vision and direction.

2. I ask you to be citizens, not spectators:; citizens, not subjects.

3. It is time to make sure that there is a true separation of powers in our arms of government.

4. I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down.

5. The change we have voted for has to start with each individual. I ask you to be responsible citizens.

6. It is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct.

7. I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions.

8. I see exciting times ahead, the rule of law will be the underlining tenet of our governance.

9. We should learn and accept that we do not own the land, but hold in trust for future generations.

10. State coffers are not the spoils for victorious political parties. I promise to protect the public purse.

11. After 60 years of independence, we no longer have any excuse for being poor.

More on This

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo All You Need to Know His Life and Journey to the Presidency

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was brought up in Accra Central and in the Nima area of Accra. Nana Akufo-Addo was born in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.