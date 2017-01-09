Kenya: Chinese Doctors Conduct Medical Camp for the Disadvantaged

Nairobi — A team of Chinese doctors on Saturday conducted a medical camp for the disadvantaged orphans in Huruma Children's Home, about 28 kilometres southwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Professor Tian Shengxun told Xinhua that the camp targeted over 200 orphans who can not access quality medical services.

"Our aim is to ensure that all people have access to medical services regardless of their socio-economic status," Tian said, adding that the team will be diagnosing patients for different ailments.

The team is extending medical services as part of Sino-Kenya cooperation and will focus efforts on children, the elderly as well as the most vulnerable members of society.

The Chinese team plans to roll out the medical camps to all regions of Kenya. Tian said that all those diagnosed with ailments will receive free medicines to ensure their health is fully restored.

According to the Chinese medics, health is a right for every individual. "We will therefore do our best to extend our outreach services to the most remote regions of Kenya," he said.

Professor Wang Lei, who is the deputy head of the Expert group on the Qifei Project, which is a collaborative project between China's Ministry of Science and Technology and Kenya's ministry of health, said that the greatest joy of a doctor is to treat those who are sick.