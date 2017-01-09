Nigeria: Top Six Upcoming Yoruba Rappers to Watch Out for in 2017

Here are the six top upcoming Yoruba rappers Nigerians should watch out for in 2017.

Let us examine these individuals one by one:

Yung Tizzy

This person flows well, he brings bit of lighthearted element in his verses. The kid is no longer new to us in the business as he is gaining extensive consideration with his consistency, and he is the most youngest and the most sickest Yoruba rapper in Lagos, Google Yung Tizzy, you will comprehend the story.

Leke Lee

The good thing about this rapper is that he does not only rap but also sings. His flows are tight.

Before I came across Leke Lee, I thought Lil Kesh was the only Nigerian Yoruba rapper that can rap and sing after Olamide. Discovering Leke Lee made me understand possibly there are more out there that can rap and sing more than the ones I know.

Leke Lee as of late dropped new melodies like 'Orimi,' 'Gbim' and 'To The Street,' I recommend it for your listening pleasure. For more information on the artiste Google his name "Leke Lee."

Davolee

Olamide new label boy "Davolee" as of late got signed to YBNL and he was included on Olamide new collection "The Glory" (go check track five )"Pepper Dem Gang" he did equity to the tune, Olamide annouced his new song "Festival bar" which they are planning to drop this January, we are awaiting it.

Zlatan Ibile

Zlatan Ibile is one Yoruba rapper you ought to look out for in 2017. He had strong effect in 2016. He's truly making wave in the business. He dropped "Lego Over" and "Walaitalai" as of late. The Industry ought to give him chance to spread his wings because he has alot to offer.

Ola Dips

Ola Dips is still the Flag conveyor with regards to youthful Yoruba Rapper who are hitting the nail on the head in the country at this time. We want to get more from him this 2017.

Wale Turner

Wale Turner is gradually turning out to be notable in the music industry in the wake of dropping his commercial hit single titled "NO." The artiste who is doing very well for himself is going places. We're expecting more from him this 2017. Watch out for him.