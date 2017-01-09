Nigeria: Timeline On Chibok School Girls Kidnap - 1,000 Days After Abduction

Today Sunday 8th January 2017, makes it exactly 1000 days since over 200 school girls from the Government Secondary School Chibok, Borno state were abducted by the Boko Haram group.

Since then, concerted efforts had been made by the Federal Government to rescue the girls.

Below is a timeline of events in the last 1000 days of the girls' abduction;

14th April 2014: 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok, in Borno state.

2nd May 2014: The Nigeria Police said they were still unclear as to the exact number of students kidnapped. They asked parents to provide documents so an official count could be made, as school records had been damaged in the attack.

4th May 2014: Then President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan spoke publicly about the kidnapping for the first time, saying the government was doing everything it could to find the missing girls.

5th May 2014: A video in which Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the girls emerged. Shekau in the video said "Allah instructed me to sell them...I will carry out his instructions."

9th May 2014: Former Boko Haram negotiator, Shehu Sani stated that the group wanted to swap the abducted girls for its jailed members.

11th May 2014: Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima, said that he had sighted the abducted girls and that the girls were not taken across the borders of Cameroun or Chad.

26th May 2014: The Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff announced that the Nigerian security forces had located the kidnapped girls, but ruled out a forceful rescue attempt for fears of collateral damage.

12th October 2014: It was reported that four girls from the original kidnapped group had escaped and walked three weeks to freedom in Nigeria. They said they had been held in a camp in Cameroon and raped every day.

April 2015: Stephen Davis, a former Anglican clergyman, contacted three Boko Haram commanders who said they might be prepared to release Chibok schoolgirls. However, after three attempts the deal fell through when another group abducted the girls believing they could make money out of them and Davis left Nigeria.

17th May 2016: Amina Ali Nkeki, one of the girls was found along with her baby and Mohammad Hayyatu, a suspected Boko Haram militant who claimed to be her husband, by the Civilian JTF group in the Sambisa Forest.

August 2016: Boko Haram released a video of what appeared to be about 50 Chibok girls, some of them holding babies, with an armed masked spokesman who demanded the release of jailed fighters in exchange for the girls freedom.

October 2016: 21 of the Chibok schoolgirls were freed by Boko Haram after negotiations between the group and the Nigerian government brokered by International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss government. President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson stated that the ISIL-allied faction of Boko Haram was willing to negotiate the release of 83 more of the girls.

5th November 2016: Another girl named Maryam Ali Maiyanga was found and rescued by the Nigerian Army along with a baby. The spokesman for the Army, Sani Usman, said that they discovered her in Pulka, Borno state while screening escapees from Boko Haram's Sambisa forest base. She was confirmed to be one of the kidnapped girls by the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG).

5th January 2017: The Nigerian Army says soldiers find one of the schoolgirls wandering in the bush near the sambisa forest stronghold.