East Africa: Political Events of 2016 Reveal Deeper Economic Problems for Uganda in 2017

opinion

Several events have been put forward to explain the hard economic times Ugandans has faced in 2016. Drought, post-election financial squeeze and related defiance by the Opposition, war in South Sudan, slowdown in growth of the global economy, corruption etc.

While each of these and many more have certainly played a role, there are more deep-seated structural problems arising from global and local economic policies of the last quarter of a century.

The events leading to Britain's choice to leave the European Union and Donald Trump's victory in the Unites States speak of feelings of disenfranchisement by global policies that have undermined the ability of local economies to provide meaningful opportunities for citizens.

The year 2017 will certainly involve a rekindling of trade wars as global economic giants flex muscles to make their countries great again.

Countries will seek to counteract negative employment effects of physical and virtual (technologically-induced) migrations of labour and jobs; increase budgets to fight terrorism and territorial control following what appears to be re-ignition of the cold-war sentiments; and dealing with political and social unrest related to economic hardships.

The year is likely to see more politically-motivated economic decisions than those informed by factual economic analysis, and consequently prolong the global problems and make a bad situation worse especially for small countries like Uganda.

The investment climate will become tighter as long-term capital flows get restricted to giants like the US while small nations such as Uganda become prone to costly short-term speculative capital as well as predatory investments by networks of the corrupt elite.

Rising inequality at the global and local scenes will continue to undermine aggregate demand, which will stall possible investments, and creation of jobs and wealth.

Progress towards manufacturing will be affected by the conflicting effects of globalisation (promotion of free global trade) and liberalisation. The benefits of engaging in international trade (imports) will surpass the envisaged benefit from any government incentives to manufacturers.

As has been the case, most of the local manufacturing will be part of the final stages of the global production chains where goods are simply being 'refined' for trade. One can simply call it packaging of imported goods for local trade rather than basic manufacturing.

The envisaged investments in the oil and gas sector, will be affected by lack of requisite physical infrastructure (mainly "oil roads") and international developments in this industry that is so prone to global political interests.

While Uganda may have little to do with these global winds, there is a lot that can be achieved by streamlining local policies and institutions.

The Central Bank decision to lower interest rates is commendable but will need complementary actions from the fiscal authorities (the President and ministry of Finance).

A reduction in non-productive expenditures (workshops and travels by government officials) needs to be augmented by reforming institutions including winding up some of them.

Focusing on desired results and not simply funding institutional mandates will ensure increased value for money. Otherwise, leakages through corruption and unwanted but 'genuine' expenditures will increase the budget deficit, create a need for more borrowing and possible printing of money.

An interdisciplinary analysis of the political, social and economic events (global and local) is critical if Uganda is to transcend the bitter experiences of 2016 and make 2017 a memorable year.

Dr Muhumuza is a development economist committed to inclusive growth through markets that work for the poor.