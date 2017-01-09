Uganda: Pirates Leapfrog Kobs for Second in Nile Premiership

Kampala — A day after Betway Kobs folded meekly to a 33-17 loss to Hima Cement Heathens, the champions were quickly usurped by Buzz Pirates in the Nile Special Rugby Premier League.

The latter, early season pacesetters annihilated Gulu 63-6 on Saturday away from home to assume second place after eight games on Saturday.

That result moved Pirates to 31 points, seven behind leaders Heathens. Kobs fell to third on 28 with 10 games of the 18-game season to come.

The Rams-New Shell Rimula Rhinos game was called off following an agreement between the two sides to allow the latter side's players attend a colleague's wedding. This has happened before.

Mutoni Warriors lost 25-5 to Toyota Buffaloes at Legends while Sadolin Mongers beat Impis 25-3 at Makerere on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nile Special resumed their sponsorship of the league after Uganda Rugby Union (URU) had started the season without a major partner for the first time in six seasons.

Deal extension

URU and Nile Special confirmed an extension worth Shs260.2m for the season ahead.

According to statement, the main focus of the contract is the management of the league to improve the quality and the levels of game.

"Nile Special's involvement in rugby spans years especially with the national team, which is now enjoying some success," Nile's Sam Hoper said.

URU chairman Andrew Owor referred to it as "a game-saving tackle", referring to the near impossible task of running the league without a major sponsor.

Of this budget Shs38.7m is for administrative expenses, Shs22m for prize money, Shs20m for team to cover transport and Shs13.5m for team's drinks.

Also catered for is Shs166m for radio and television adverts, plus activations to drive the brand and league awareness.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

RESULTS

Gulu 6-63 Pirates

Warriors 5-25 Buffaloes

Impis 3-25 Mongers

Rams v Rhinos (postponed)