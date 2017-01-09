Uganda: Yumbe Leaders Halt Building in Camps Over Shoddy Works

Yumbe — Local authorities in Yumbe District have suspended construction works in refugee settlements citing shoddy works.

The authorities led by the district chairman, Mr Taban Yassin and the district engineer, Mr Bernard Ayimani, were on a physical assessment of ongoing infrastructural developments in the various zones of Bidibidi refugee settlement in Yumbe District.

The district is currently home to 270,000 refugees with the main settlement being subdivided into five zones for easy management.

The authorities were particularly angered by refugee agencies implementing partners bypassing district authorities and delivering services directly to the beneficiaries.

They discovered that toilet constructions at Yoyo Health Centre III in Kululu Sub-county and Ariwa Primary School in Ariwa Sub-county were not approved by the district engineering department and supervision was being done by unqualified personnel.

Suspended

Mr Taban said he was suspending all the works until the agencies reconcile their plans with the district.

"I think the implementing partners and the Office of the Prime Minister are taking us for granted. All infrastructure in the district, their designs, must be approved by the district and all locations of this infrastructure, the council must know about it, here we are stakeholders, we have interest in whatever happens here and should have value for money," Mr Taban said.

"To me, these structures are illegal since our engineers have not had an input."

Mr Ayimani said poor soil texture in the area could not support the designs and structures that World Vision and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) were constructing and attributed it to lack of consultation.

Mr David Nyeko, the project officer at NRC, said, "Whatever problems we have incurred can be corrected so that in future we work as one so that you don't see NRC as a stumbling block on the ground,".