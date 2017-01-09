8 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pastor Adeboye Predicts 12 'Monster' Disasters in 2017 - See Details

Tagged:

Related Topics

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecy for 2017.

Mr. Adeboye released the prophecy at the church's watchnight service shortly after midnight, January 1, at Redemption Camp, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES became aware of the prophecy on Saturday.

In the predictions, Mr. Adeboye said there would be at least 12 massive natural disasters in the world this year.

Read full prophecy below.

THE PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2017 IS SURPRISE

For Nigeria

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor. Surprise is a two edged sword

2. Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated

3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin

For individuals

4. It will be a year of surprises

5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

6. There will be quite a large number of weddings

7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered

At the international scene

8. There will be surprises for many world governments

9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks.

Nigeria

Buhari Hosts West African Leaders

Less than two weeks to the day President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia was scheduled to hand over to President-elect Adama… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.