8 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Niger Governor Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead

By Sani Tukur

A former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, is dead.

He died on Sunday at a German Hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr. Kure would have been 70 years old by February 26 this year.

A friend of the family resident in Abuja confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the two term Niger Governor is dead.

"It is true, he died in Germany, the family has already began making moves to return his body back to Nigeria for funeral rites," he said.

Mr. Kure was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under whose platform he served as governor of Niger State from 1999 to 2007.

