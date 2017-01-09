8 January 2017

Nigeria: Funke Akindele, JJC Float New Record Label, TV Show

By Idoko Salihu

The celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, have floated a new imprint "S.O.P Records" and a TV show "Industreets".

Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa in the highly rated comic television series "Jenifa's Diary", in an Instagram post introduced the newly signed artistes.

They are, Ruby and Pearl, jointly known as Gem Stones, Martins, Sonorous and Mo'Eazy, who acted in Jenifa's diary as Collins.

She described the signed artistes as the stars of tomorrow, adding that the platform was established to help young artistes nurture their God-given talent.

JJC also added that asides music, the artistes are also the face of the anticipated new TV show tagged "Industreets" which is basically about the music industry.

"To our friends, family and fans. welcome our latest project S.O.P RECORDS with our newly signed artists and actors of our new Tv show #INDUSTREET @iammoeazy @olapearl_agwu @theofficial_rubee @sonorouskanye @martinsfeelz Follow the link on my bio to watch full video", he said via his Instagram page.

