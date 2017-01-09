Nigeria: Adamawa Attacks Occurred Despite My Peace Initiatives, Governor Jibrilla Says

Governor Muhammad Jibrilla of Adamawa State has ordered security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the attack on Saturday in the state that led to the death of three mobile police officers.

The governor also said the attack occurred despite peace initiatives by his administration to forestall it.

The Adamawa Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of the three police officers and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the policemen were among those drafted to secure Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi communities after clashes that followed the killing of 47 cattle in the area.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the development to journalists in Yola, said that four rifles belonging to the police officers were also missing.

Governor Jibrilla said he received the news of the "unfortunate attacks with great sadness".

Speaking through a statement by the state commissioner of Information, Ahmad Sajoh, Mr. Jibrilla said the attacks were unfortunate coming at a time he had just issued a directive on peace building and winning the confidence of the citizens on peace and unity.

The governor "has directed security agencies to act decisively with anyone who takes the law into his hands. This Government will not condone lawlessness and acts capable of breaching the peace," Mr. Sajoh said.

He also said the governor feels highly disturbed that after he had sent delegations on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to interface with the different communities in the area, a clash could occur so soon.

"This is totally unacceptable. The delegations, which were led by Deputy Governor Martins Babale and supported fully by both the Hama Bachama and Hama Bata had achieved a great mileage in igniting an enduring peace process," he said.

The governor, while condemning the attack, described it as an "affront on the efforts of the Adamawa State Government to bring peace and development to the peace loving citizens of the State.

"This cannot be accepted by any responsible government such as this one.

"Consequently, Governor Muhammad Umar Jibrilla has directed security agencies to deploy more personnel to the area to ensure that the security of lives and properties in the area are adequately guaranteed.

"Additionally, the governor has reiterated his commitment to secure the lives and properties of all the citizens of Adamawa State as demanded by his mandate as the chief security officer of the state," the spokesperson said.

While sympathising with the people of the area and the police, Mr. Jibrilla said he has directed that urgent action be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the affected communities especially in terms food and shelter.

"The Governor appreciated the gallantry of the police in confronting the attackers despite the fact that they were outnumbered resulting into casualties," Mr. Sajoh said.

The governor also called on the citizens of the state to continue to be calm and law abiding and to refrain from taking laws in their hands.

He also called on the citizens, especially community and religious leaders, to refrain from making inflammatory statements capable of fuelling the situation.