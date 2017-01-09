editorial

Last Thursday, Denis Onyango made history by becoming the first Ugandan footballer to win the Caf African-based Player of the Year award.

Onyango held off competition from Zimbabwe's Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Zambian Rainford Kalaba to rewrite history.

In winning the prize, the goalkeeper also became the first man between the sticks to earn that coveted recognition.

His triumph has been celebrated throughout the country, and rightly so, but Onyango's career has not always been plain-sailing.

In fact his latest achievement should serve as inspiration to the thousands of sportsmen toiling away to become legends in Uganda.

It is easy now to lavish praise on him for scaling the greatest heights of African club football but the goalkeeper's career has required remarkable patience, dedication and commitment to the cause. After emerging from Sharing Nsambya to be snapped up by SC Villa, Onyango's shot-stopping skills appealed to Ethiopian giants St George who hired him for a year in 2006.

From there he went to South Africa and spent four seasons at SuperSport United. His time there was mostly as a bench warmer behind the more experienced Andre Arendse and he was in and out of the team.

Still he managed a creditable 70 league appearances in which he showcased his command of the area, imposing frame and a capacity to organise the rear with solid leadership.

In 2010, he left SuperSport United for Mpumalanga Black Aces where he managed 16 appearances in the PSL for them before Mamelodi Sundowns pounced.

At the Pretoria-based club, he has made the goalkeeping position his at the expense of Zambia first choice custodian and African champion Kennedy Mweene. It helps Onyango that he has always been an ardent trainer who always cares to go about his duties professionally.

In 2008, Benin put four past Uganda Cranes in Cotonou and Onyango's performance was subjected to intense scrutiny by many observers.

There were calls for the goalkeeper to be dropped, with his understudy Bright Dhaira growing in reputation, but the then Cranes coach Bobby Williamson resisted the temptation to remove his first choice no.1.

Onyango has had to cope with varying degrees of Africa Cup of Nations qualification heartache (Lesotho 2007, Kenya 2011, Zambia 2012) having been a mainstay in the national team for a decade.

Onyango's career has hit humps and bumps but the player's resolve has always prevailed.

The Caf award is one well earned.