Uganda: RDC Orders On Sale of Dead Animals Meat

The Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Joe Walusimbi, has challenged residents in Masaka Town to join hands with their leaders in the fight against the sale of meat from dead animals.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Walusimbi said he would soon carry out an operation to trace all stalls where dead animals' meat is reportedly sold.

Reduced price

Whereas a kilogramme of meat is sold between Shs10,000 and Shs12,000 in Masaka Town and the surrounding districts, there are some butcheries where it goes for as low as Shs5,000, according to Mr Walusimbi. "Nobody should eat meat from an animal which has been found dead. It is a big health hazard, which may cost people's lives and this must stop forth with," he warned.

Mr Steven Ngobya, a butcher in Nyendo Town, a Masaka suburb, who is also a cattle trader, said some of the animals die while on trucks and the owners opt to slaughter them in ungazetted abattoirs.

According to Hajj Yasiin Wakuze, a worker at Masaka Abattoir, the places where dead animals' meat is sold are publicly known in Masaka Municipality and they are mostly frequented by food vendors and restaurant owners around Nyendo suburb.

He explained that whereas he had made an attempt to stage a resistance against the formation of such illegal meat stalls, he faced strong criticism and threats from some of his colleagues who accused him of failing their businesses.

Mr Walusimbi has now issued an order to health inspectors, locals leaders and the local community to ensure that no meat without a health inspector's stamp is sold anywhere in Masaka District.

Health hazard

According to health experts, dead meat causes brucellosis, a disease that spreads like a wild fire and is expensive to treat. Brucellosis - an infection that affects mainly animals - is caused by bacteria from the genus Brucella. Humans usually get brucellosis when they come into contact with contaminated animals or animal products.