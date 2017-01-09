Uganda: When Contributors to the Economy Express Concern, We Should Be Worried - Part Two

opinion

In part one last Sunday, we discussed individuals who were complaining about the bad performance of our economy. In this part, we amplify the same problem.

The government's view might contradict those mourning about the catastrophe that is looming over our economy. However, the message of the prophets of doom has been fuelled by the government's own reported problems or revelations.

Many employees in the public sector, which is government controlled, sometimes go for months without being paid their respective remunerations. Universities seem to have fared worse in this pending gloom. Similar stories are prevalent in other public sectors.

Last week, I received a telephone message from an old friend who appears to know one side of the coin in the affairs of the governance of Uganda. He was complaining that columnists in the Ugandan media write critically but not constructively on government performance.

He could not recall that in every criticism of newspaper contributions, columnists first set out the problems, examine the law and policies which are nationally adopted and made into law and how they ought to be implemented and enforced.

They then appraise their execution which they either commend or criticise. A reasonable commentator would first read and understand what is said or written, then examine all aspects and accuracy of those opinions before rushing to judgment as the old man of partiality and one eyed observation did.

He addressed his critique of me as if these matters of grave public concern are personal to us only. I dare him to come out from his protective political shell and expose his true and independent opinion on our national issues.

Be that as it may, the theme of non-, or poor, performance was continued immediately after Christmas.

Struggling companies

The Red Pepper of December 27, 2016, listed more than 100 companies which are struggling to survive and have had to run to government for rescue.

They include those of household names which until this economic crisis have performed well. They include WBS TV, Steel Rolling Mills and Nakumatt for which Red Pepper claims is in meltdown.

Apparently, many companies and hitherto well known tycoons have lost their way in the bitter cold of economic gloomy world and may be on the way to ruin. Some companies which have existed and traded in Uganda for decades, have decided to quit Uganda for greener pastures.

As a result, poverty and unemployment have increased beyond control with no known cure for the time being. The few food items available in markets and shops are sold at astronomical prices. The Uganda Shilling has not been spared. Its competitive value lags behind other countries.

Meanwhile, it was reported in the Daily Monitor of December 27, 2016, that "Bishop hits at people who stole his meat" while Besigye decries inequality in Uganda.

On a happy note, the government is still optimistic to hit the middle income class target by the 2020s through a new strategy called "green jobs". Apparently, this optimism, which is rare amongst professional economists and knowledgeable businessmen and women, ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The statement is attributed to ministry of Gender permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana, who is not employed in the departments of Finance and Economic Planning.

On another sad note, no Ugandan likes the screaming headline of a statement attributed to the Inspector General of Police that 'We have mafia in army, police'. This cannot be good news for the year 2017.

Prof Kanyeihamba is a retired Supreme Court judge.